Share
News

Saudi Arabia Begins 'Rainbow Raids' to Pull Any and All LGBT Toys from Shelves

 By Jack Davis  June 20, 2022 at 9:26am
Share

Saudi Arabia is undertaking what some media outlets are calling “rainbow raids” to remove rainbow-themed toys and other objects from stores.

The Saudi crackdown comes as some nations celebrate June as “pride month,” including the administration of President Joe Biden, who travels to Saudi Arabia next month.

The Saudi state-run TV channel al-Ekhbariya recently showed what was taking place as officials confiscated items that violated Saudi standards.

“We are having to look out for slogans that violate the rules of Islam and public morals like promoting homosexuality colors, targeting the young generation,” an unnamed official from the Ministry of Commerce said, according to CNN.



Trending:
Hillary Clinton Finally Throws in the Towel Against Trump

A reporter for al-Ekhbariya pointed to a rainbow flag and said the “homosexuality flag is present in one of the Riyadh markets.”

A ministry employee said one item “indirectly promotes homosexuality,” and the station indicated that the toys “are nothing but poisoned messages that target the innocence of children,” according to The Washington Post.

“Our supervisory teams make the rounds of sales outlet and seize and confiscate products that contain symbols and signs that call for aberration and contradict correct nature, and impose penalties on facilities in violation,” a Saudi social media post said, according to the Post.

Children’s hair accessories, pencil cases and backpacks were all taken away, as were crayon packets with rainbows pictured upon them.

Do you support the kind of action the Saudis are taking?

The report did not list by name which items were confiscated or how many were taken.

Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

Neighboring Qatar carried out a similar raid last year, confiscating toys with “slogans that go against Islamic values,” the Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, CNN reported.

Related:
International Rugby League Bans Trans Women from Competition

Saudi Arabia is among the countries that is not showing Disney’s new movie “Lightyear.”

The film has been banned in 14 countries due to LGBTQ+ content, Reuters reported.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, counties banning the film include the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia and some other Middle Eastern countries did not allow “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” to show due to some same-sex references.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Huge Truck Carrying Bees Overturns, Expert Warns Escaped Swarm 'Could Be Anywhere'
Major Bank That First Predicted US Recession Says New Developments Mean It Will Be Even 'More Severe'
Elon Musk Comments on Potential Trump 2024 Bid, Announces Plan to Get Involved in Politics in a Big Way
The First Image of Police Inside Uvalde School Has Been Released, Immediately Ignites Even More Anger
9 Shot, College Basketball Star Left for Dead in Early Morning Harlem Shooting
See more...

Conversation