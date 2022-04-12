Saudi TV Openly Mocks Biden's Senility in Comedy Sketch

A comedy sketch that aired on Saudi Arabian TV on Monday takes aim at President Joe Biden’s diminishing cognitive ability and his administration’s feeble efforts to conceal it.

In the skit, actors portraying Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk to the center of a stage, and “Biden” greets several familiar faces in the crowd by pointing to them. Thinking his presentation is over, he wanders off only to be pulled back by “Kamala,” who directs him to the podium.

He tells the audience, “Today, we’re gonna talk about the crisis in Spain.”

Kamala, alarmed, whispers in his ear.

“Yeah, we’re gonna talk about the crisis in Africa, yeah Russia.”

And on it goes. “Biden” continues to make mistakes and finally dozes off in mid-sentence.

For the first time i see the Saudi TV mocking the US administration. pic.twitter.com/8vPtU0txJ8 — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) April 12, 2022

It’s not exactly comedy gold, but it makes a very important point: The world is laughing at Joe Biden. Everyone knows the leader of the free world is not fit to serve.

Although this is the first time I’ve seen the Saudis openly mock Biden, foreign derision of the U.S. president, most notably from the Australians, began prior to the election.

Sky News Australia has been especially rough on him. In June 2020, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer told Sky News: “It’s quite incredible that the Democrats have endorsed someone that does have Alzheimer’s disease, I believe. He doesn’t know where he is half the time.”

In February 2021, Sky News host Cory Bernardi delivered a brutally honest assessment of Biden’s condition and the reasons why the U.S. media continues to pretend that all is well.

He tells his viewers what our media would tell us had they not abandoned that responsibility years ago.

Bernardi begins, “Never before has the leader of the free world been so cognitively compromised. It’s clear to me at the least that U.S. President Joe Biden is struggling with dementia and is clearly not up to the task he’s been sworn in to do.”

“This was apparent to many during the election campaign, but such was the hatred for Donald Trump by the partisan and poisonous mainstream media, they chose not to highlight anything that may have derailed a Biden victory. Even now, after he’s been sworn in many of them are still refusing to speak the truth about Biden’s lack of capacity.”

“This week, he emerged to participate in a sanitized town hall, being interviewed by the Bidenista, Anderson Cooper of CNN. Biden promptly gave away his teleprompter, and the result was nothing short of a disaster.”

Bernardi then enumerates the four or five “total falsehoods” Biden uttered on during the interview. And he says that they “went entirely unchallenged by the interviewer, Anderson Cooper, or anyone else in the mainstream media.”

Several weeks later, Sky News Australia host Alan Jones targeted Biden. In the video below, he asks, “How does the Western world survive and democracy thrive if there’s not honest, objective assessment of this already flawed president?”

Jones tell viewers: “This bloke Biden walks on both sides of the road. As I keep asking, are some of these politicians dumb or duplicitous, or both? He upholds the values of America but lets in illegal immigrants. He’ll create jobs but destroys thousands in shutting down a pipeline. He hates cultural norms but accepts that China’s brutality is a consequence of different norms in each country. He’s going to be the leader of the global warming crusade ‘net zero carbon dioxide emissions,’ but he loves the fire in the Oval Office and sometimes adds a log himself, thereby producing the carbon dioxide on which he reckons he’ll spend trillions to reduce. Many people would say, the biggest log is the one not going on the fire.”

It’s time for the Biden Administration and the U.S. legacy media to understand they aren’t fooling the rest of the world with the farce they work so hard, day in and day out, to perpetuate.

That said, I will always marvel over the fact that they managed to prop up their ailing candidate and drag him across the finish line.

