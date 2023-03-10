Parler Share
News

Savage I-70 Crash Captured on Dashboard Camera, Couple That Was Nearly Killed Say Something Is Wrong with the Road

 By Richard Moorhead  March 10, 2023 at 9:42am
Parler Share

A Las Vegas couple experienced a harrowing car crash on the I-70 freeway in Colorado.

A travel trailer towed behind a truck flipped wildly in the accident, which seemingly only involved one vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle said that poor highway maintenance may have led to the dangerous situation.

“We ran into some big potholes with rebar sticking out, and we lost control,” Thomas Kuemmel explained.

Trending:
Dem Asked to Lead Group in Pledge of Allegiance, What Happens Next Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Leslie Brock, his fiancée, said the accident was as terrifying to experience as it looked on-camera.

“We were just cruising along and next thing you, know the trailer starts to jerk and it makes us lose absolute control and it was very scary.”

“I thought I was going to die,” the passenger said of the accident, according to KDVR-TV.

Do you have a problem with potholes in your area?

In a twist, Kuemmel was cited by Colorado state troopers after nearly losing their lives to the dangerous pothole.

The motorist was given a ticket for careless driving, in spite of his efforts to point out the pothole had caused the accident — rather than his own negligence.

The Colorado State Patrol directed Kuemmel toward the legal process when asked for comment on the ticket by KDVR.

“When someone does not agree with a citation, both sides can appear in court and present the information and evidence before a judge, who would then make a decision in the case,” a representative for the agency said.

Related:
Lauren Boebert Announces She Is Going to Be a Grandmother at Age 36

Video from the scene of the crash shows another pothole that poses a threat to traffic, especially in wet weather conditions.

The dangers posed by the pothole were apparently noticed by the state.

The Colorado Department of Transportation shut down that section of the eastbound I-70 to repair a pothole two days after the accident, according to the news report.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Something Has Been Killing Hundreds of Wyoming Pronghorn - Wildlife Officials Announce a Culprit May Have Been Found
We Now Know Who Bought Rush Limbaugh's $155M Long-Time Home in Palm Beach
Watch: Murder Suspect Knows Exactly What He Can Do When State Law Forces Deputies to Uncuff Him
Murdaugh Housekeeper's Son Wants His Mother's Body Dug Out of Grave, Examined
DeSantis Beats Obama, Hillary and Trump with Huge First Week of Book Sales
See more...

Conversation