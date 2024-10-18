Share
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the 79th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City on Thursday.
Commentary
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the 79th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City on Thursday. (Timothy A. Clary - AFP / Getty Images)

Most Savage Roasts Yet: Trump Brutalizes Absent Kamala, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz in Front of Powerful Democrats

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 18, 2024 at 5:21am
Share

The Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City, which is named for the former Democratic governor of the state and 1928 standard-bearer of the party, is an annual event at which both candidates for president generally make one of their last appearances at the same place before the election.

The last time that the two candidates didn’t appear at the annual charity roast, in fact, was in 2004, when the head of the Archdiocese of New York said it wouldn’t invite nominees George W. Bush and John Kerry because of “the divisive issues in the campaign, and [that] organizers concluded it would detract from the spirit of the event to put politics on the stage,” per The New York Times.

This year, though, CBS News noted, “Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t attend the event in person, declining to leave the campaign trail in the battleground states, where polls show the presidential race is very tight. But she did appear on screen in a recorded video for a brief address to the dinner.” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, didn’t show up, either.

It’s hard to say whether that was for the best or not. Because Trump did show up, and he came along with plenty of material about “White Dudes for Harris,” about her husband and about her running mate’s attempts (emphasis on “attempts”)  to convey non-toxic machismo.

Oh, and he also noted that thanks to wokeness, there’s one barrier that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can still break: becoming the first woman president.

First, the mockery of the cringeworthy “White Dudes for Harris,” which was was probably the biggest burn on the ticket all night.

“There’s a group called ‘White Dudes for Harris,'” Trump said. “Are some of you here?” Answer: not many, at least not those willing to admit it.

“But I’m not worried about them at all,” Trump continued, “because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me.”

Did Trump's speech entertain you?

And, as it regards manliness: “I used to think Democrats were crazy for saying that men have periods. But then I met Tim Walz.”

Also, the shot at Schumer, who was sitting next to Trump during his remarks.

Related:
Kamala Harris Mocks Audience Members for Proclaiming 'Jesus Is Lord,' Says 'You're at the Wrong Rally'

And then, there are some men that are a bit too toxic — not that the media really reports on them often, particularly when they’re second gentleman and are looking for an upgrade to first. (See: Emhoff, Doug.)

“A major issue in this race is childcare, and Kamala has put forward a concept of a plan,” Trump said, poking fun at a much-memed line that he uttered during the debate about health care.

“The only piece of advice I would have for her in the event she wins would be not to let her husband Doug anywhere near the nannies.”

That’s a reference to a report that Emhoff, while married to his ex-wife, impregnated his nanny — something he hasn’t expressly denied and something which the media has been reticent to address.

Full speech here, in case you wanted to see all his jabs:

Indeed, the cover the media has given Harris and her campaign is why these remarks were both funny and important.

It feels like no coincidence that, just one day after her first adversarial interview went south fast, Harris and Walz decided to skip a roast where candidates usually show up. They didn’t want to hear one person in particular, all because that person might not pull his punches. Lo and behold, he didn’t.

Furthermore, it puts the problem that the Harris-Walz team faces among men into perspective. The “White Dudes for Harris” pitch was almost as terrible as the “Man Enough” advertisement, and Walz’s attempts at coming across as a hunting-crazy football coach dude aren’t working so well, either. And their best emissary of non-toxic masculinity, Doug Emhoff, has his own, um, issues in that department.

Yet, if you didn’t hear jokes about this from Trump on the podium on Thursday, you wouldn’t be hearing about this at all. Funny how that works. And remember Kamala’s “say it to my face” rhetoric back when she wanted a debate? As proved at the Smith roast, it turns out she doesn’t really want that, after all.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Doctors Believed Organ Donor was Dead, Until They Made Horrifying Discovery While Prepping for Surgery
Don Lemon Panics About Kamala on CNN, Says He 'Corrected' Black Men Who Said They Want Trump Back
Most Savage Roasts Yet: Trump Brutalizes Absent Kamala, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz in Front of Powerful Democrats
Jim Gaffigan Humiliates Kamala and Her Democratic Colleagues, Reminds Harris How She Really Became the Nominee
Watch: Kamala Harris Gets Slapped with Reality as Fox Host Gives VP Brutal Reminder of Her Failures
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation