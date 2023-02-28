Savannah Guthrie Rushes from 'Today' Show Set During Live Broadcast After She 'Wasn't Feeling Great'

Two mainstays of “Today” are now missing after host Savannah Guthrie left the set of the show on Tuesday morning.

Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19, leading her to leave the live show after she got the results, according to Today.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones explained the disappearing act later in the “Today” broadcast.

“It has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early. She wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test,” Jones said.

“It came back positive. So of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” she said.

Savannah Guthrie had to leave the show this morning after testing positive for COVID-19 during the live TODAY broadcast. pic.twitter.com/6TYJlr0bs5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 28, 2023

Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19 twice before, according to the show. Her first diagnosis came in January 2022, followed by another positive test in May.

The show said Guthrie is vaccinated and boosted.

According to Deadline, host Hoda Kotb has also been missing from “Today.”

Kotb has not appeared on the morning show since Feb. 17, with no explanation coming from either “Today” or NBC.

She has been posting regularly on Instagram but has not addressed her absence from the show.

Kotb’s weekly podcast was not released on Monday as usual.

Fans have raised questions about Kotb’s unexplained absence on social media.

Dedicated #Today viewers can’t help but think something is going down behind-the-scenes of their favorite morning show. https://t.co/ChZAwP4E6J — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 28, 2023

