Savannah Guthrie attends an event on April 11, 2019, in New York City. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Savannah Guthrie Rushes from 'Today' Show Set During Live Broadcast After She 'Wasn't Feeling Great'

 By Jack Davis  February 28, 2023 at 4:56pm
Two mainstays of “Today” are now missing after host Savannah Guthrie left the set of the show on Tuesday morning.

Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19, leading her to leave the live show after she got the results, according to Today.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones explained the disappearing act later in the “Today” broadcast.

“It has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early. She wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test,” Jones said.

“It came back positive. So of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” she said.

Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19 twice before, according to the show. Her first diagnosis came in January 2022, followed by another positive test in May.

The show said Guthrie is vaccinated and boosted.

According to Deadline, host Hoda Kotb has also been missing from “Today.”

Kotb has not appeared on the morning show since Feb. 17, with no explanation coming from either “Today” or NBC.

She has been posting regularly on Instagram but has not addressed her absence from the show.

Kotb’s weekly podcast was not released on Monday as usual.

Fans have raised questions about Kotb’s unexplained absence on social media.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation