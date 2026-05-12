NBC media personalities Savannah Guthrie and Jimmy Fallon are preparing to launch a game show based on the popular New York Times puzzle game “Wordle,” with shooting set to begin this summer.

Fallon, known for his time with “Saturday Night Live” and his current role on “The Tonight Show,” will serve as executive producer, with Guthrie serving as the host, NBC News reported.

Guthrie, 54, claims to be a devoted Wordle player and was visited by Fallon on Monday to make the announcement on “TODAY.”

They will also be partnering directly with The New York Times to bring the online game to life.

“We’ve been developing Wordle as a game show for the past two and a half years with the New York Times, and it’s official, we are making a Wordle game show with our host, Savannah Guthrie!” Fallon said.

“We’ve been holding this secret between us for a long time now,” Guthrie added.

Wordle, which started in 2021 and was acquired by The New York Times one year later, has become a popular daily ritual among many online users.

“It kind of feels strange to do everything right now, but this is something that’s full of joy,” Guthrie declared.

The announcement indeed comes as Guthrie’s mother Nancy has been missing since February and is presumed to have been abducted or killed.

It’s been over a month since Guthrie returned to her co-anchor duties at “TODAY,” and the case is still unsolved.

It has, however, yielded bizarre headlines every few weeks, with recent reports of human remains being discovered near Nancy’s Arizona home.

The remains were found last week about five miles from the Tucson home from which she disappeared.

Local police acted quickly to kill rumors that the bone belongs to Savannah’s 84-year-old mother.

“This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation,” the Tucson Police Department said.

The bone was reportedly discovered by a live streamer who was conducting a search of the area.

Law enforcement said the bone was at least 50 years old, and so far, there has been no announcement of a criminal investigation.

The University of Arizona’s Anthropology Department is assisting the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner with examining the remains.

No suspects have been identified, no leads have been shared with the public, and a $100,000 reward that was offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation has yet to produce any credible breakthroughs in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

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