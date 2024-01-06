'Saved by the Bell' Actor Christian Oliver, 2 Daughters Die After Crash

Actor Christian Oliver has died in tragic circumstances.

ABC News reported that the 51-year-old German-born star, best known for his role in “Saved By The Bell,” died in a plane accident Thursday.

The tragedy unfolded as the actor and his children traveled by private plane to the island of St. Lucia in the Caribbean.

Four people have since been confirmed as deceased, including Oliver, his daughters Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, and the plane’s pilot, Robert Sachs.

The exact cause of the crash has yet to be identified, although the plane is said to have experienced problems immediately after takeoff.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” local authorities said in a statement, according to People magazine.

“Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

In a statement released by the actor’s wife, Jessica Klepser and her family, they said that they were “deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members.”

“Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean,” read the statement, which was posted on the Instagram page of WundaBar Pilates, where Jessica works as a California regional manager

“Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”

Their daughter Madita was described as a “vibrant 7th-grade student” who “was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing and performances.”

The couple’s other daughter, Annik, was also described as a fourth-grader having a “gentle yet strong demeanor” whose passions included basketball, swimming and “various forms of art.”

“The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities,” the statement continued. “Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany.”

“Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.”

His acting career began in 1994, when he appeared in 26 episodes of the TV series “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” playing Swiss transfer student Brian Keller.

During his acting career, Christian also appeared in films such as 2008’s “Speed Racer” and the 2006 film “The Good German,” with George Clooney and Cate Blanchett. He also worked as a voice actor on the latest “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

