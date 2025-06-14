Fox News Correspondent Describes Iran's Retribution Against Israel: 'Truly Unspeakable'

Fox News’ Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst appeared Friday on “The Ingraham Angle” to show what Iran’s latest retaliatory strike did to Israel.

War broke out between Israel and Iran Thursday after Israel launched preemptive strikes against multiple military targets in Iran.

Israel had been bracing for retaliation.

“What we saw tonight, I have not seen in nearly seven years of covering this story. We have seen rocket fire from the Gaza Strip with groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We’ve seen precision guided missiles coming from Lebanon with the Iran backed group Hezbollah, ballistic missiles from Yemen with the Houthis,” Yingst told Fox host Laura Ingraham.

“The site that we’re at right now, again, it’s a very sensitive site, as you saw some of those police and soldiers at the beginning of our conversation here, wanting us to move back,” Yingst added.

“They don’t want us to show this specific area, but it was a hit that was trying to target directly Israel’s version of the Pentagon, the Kiryat. Iran is using what they can to respond to Israel, but Israeli sources say this is going to go on for days, if not weeks, because the Iranians are now striking Israel with groups of ballistic missiles, anywhere from 50 to 100 missiles.”

Following the first reports of Israel’s strikes against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released an over seven-minute statement video, detailing the goal of “Operation Rising Lion” and how the country will not stop until the “threat” is removed.

Iranian state media said Thursday that among some of Israel’s kills were Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-In-Chief Hossein Salami and IRGC Chief of Armed Forces Staff Major Gen. Mohammad Bagheri.

“So while Israel can shoot down some of that fire, they simply cannot shoot down all of it. And what we saw tonight was truly unspeakable in terms of the escalation ladder of what is about to happen. I can tell you the Israelis are going to ramp up their strikes targeting Iran,” Yingst said.

Will the conflict between Israel and Iran continue to escalate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (493 Votes) No: 4% (19 Votes)

“They’ve already targeted nuclear facilities. They have targeted nuclear scientists, and they’ve also targeted the leaders of Iran’s IRGC.

“They killed the top commander, General Salami. And this is a pairing, a missile strike against Israel. Just two days ago, he was threatening the Israeli state. And overnight the Israelis targeted him in an airstrike, and they likely will not stop there. This is expected to continue for days, if not weeks,” Yingst said.

Almost immediately after Israel launched the attack, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. had no involvement.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.