They Say Melania's New WH Portrait Has a Hidden Warning - Do You See What They're Talking About?

A bold, enigmatic portrait of power personified has been released by the White House in an image that shows first lady Melania Trump gazing back at the camera in a no-nonsense pose as if daring critics to say their worst and then be bulldozed.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail wrote that the first lady’s new official White House portrait carried a “bold warning to Melania Trump’s critics.”

Recalling her first White House presence as a “bold, confident, disciplined and always, sharply tailored boss,” the Mail said that the new official portrait lays that persona before the public instead of a softer, less confrontational image.

Melania’s vibe shift continues. Her official First Lady portrait from the first term…and her just released second term portrait. pic.twitter.com/URz68F7p1P — Molly McCann Sanders (@molmccann) January 27, 2025

With the Washington Monument as a gauzy backdrop beyond the White House, Morwenna Ferrier said in the Guardian that in assessing the photo, “the real clue is behind her. The famous obelisk is less a symbol of American democracy like the Statue of Liberty, and more a symbol of American power,”

“Jutting up into the air of the imperial capital, it’s rigid, coolly austere and carries an air of menace,” she wrote.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait pic.twitter.com/pMdooFZW53 — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 27, 2025

Is Melania Trump the classiest first lady Americans have had since before Jackie O? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (916 Votes) No: 2% (14 Votes)

In the image, Melania Trump is in a “power pose” and “is communicating that she is in control. She is in charge. She is at the top of the food chain. She’s the one giving orders,” Robert Collins said, according to Newsweek.

He offered a guess at what this might mean for the new administration.

“All of this together seems to indicate that Melania is trying to change her brand from being the ‘supportive wife’ in the background to being more of an equal partner in the administration. She’s trying to give off ‘ultimate power couple’ vibes. Perhaps she will use her higher profile to promote some of the various philanthropic causes that she has supported during her career,” he said.

Power was a theme cited by two experts who shared their analysis of the image with the BBC.

“The rhyming of her body with this well-known obelisk, a symbol of the power invested in the first presidency, is striking,” said Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw, faculty director for the Department of History of Art at the University of Pennsylvania who curated a National Portrait Gallery exhibit on first ladies.

“Her pose, with fingertips placed firmly on a remarkably reflective table, seems to communicate a readiness to ‘get down to business,’” Shaw said.

“She appears ready to wield more of the power that she seemed rather reluctant to embrace in her first stay at the White House. And yet, she has positioned herself firmly behind that ultra shiny table, keeping a bit of a boundary between herself and the viewer,” Shaw said, adding that the effect was that the first lady is “[s]taying a little mysterious, a little enigmatic, and a little inscrutable.”

Fashion writer Ellie Violet Bramley said the portrait “feels carefully orchestrated to exude a kind of power.”

She added, “[T]his is a look that feels more aligned with corporate power. Ditto the stance: the positioning of the hands on the table seems intended to semaphore a kind of business-like intention — it has, after all, been reported that the first lady has been ‘preparing intensively’ for the White House this time around.”

“Much can be read into her eyes. The mere fact that they are so directly looking at camera — and the viewer in turn — in contrast to inauguration day when she opted for a boater hat that shrouded her eyes, feels noteworthy,” she wrote.

“But while eye contact can be about approachability, here it doesn’t read that way. If previous first ladies such as Michele Obama and Jill Biden made accessibility their brand, in her official portrait, Melania remains enigmatic.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.