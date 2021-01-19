Democrats and left-leaning news organizations are blasting the Trump administration for executing 13 death row inmates over the last four years.

NBC News and The Huffington Post, for example, both described the executions as a “spree,” suggesting the Trump administration engaged in inordinate behavior when it came to executing death row inmates.

In a since-deleted tweet, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri on Sunday went as far as invoking the phrase “say their names,” which has traditionally been saved for the supposed unjustified killings of innocent people.

The 13 people murdered by Trump’s death row killing spree: Daniel Lee

Wesley Purkey

Dustin Honken

Lezmond Mitchell

Keith Nelson

William LeCroy Jr.

Christopher Vialva

Orlando Hall

Brandon Bernard

Alfred Bourgeois

Lisa Montgomery

Corey Johnson

Dustin Higgs Say their names. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 17, 2021

Cori Bush deleted the tweet but here it is for those wondering. You can’t hide your true colors, Cori. pic.twitter.com/aVtf2qpSiL — 🌿🦅 Hawkus Aurelius 🦅🌿 (@SkoczSteven) January 19, 2021

What Bush failed to include were the crimes these 13 people committed that landed them on death row.

So, in an effort to give Bush exactly what she asked for, here are the names of every person put to death during the Trump era, along with the added context of the horrific crimes they committed.

Here Are “Their Names” and What They Did

Daniel Lee, 47, was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

Wesley Purkey, 68, raped, murdered and dismembered a 16-year-old girl and bludgeoned an 80-year-old woman to death in 1998.

Dustin Lee Honken, 52, killed five people in Iowa in 1993, including two children, a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old.

Keith Dwayne Nelson, 45, was convicted of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl in 1999 while she was rollerblading in front of her home in Kansas. He then raped and strangled her to death with a wire.

Lezmond Mitchell, 38, was hitchhiking with his accomplice in New Mexico in 2001 when Alyce Slim, 63, and her 9-year-old granddaughter picked them up. When Slim stopped to let the pair out in Arizona, they stabbed her 33 times. They then forced the child to ride next to her grandmother’s corpse for 40 miles before murdering her as well.

William LeCroy Jr., 50, broke into the Georgia home of a 30-year-old nurse in 2001 and waited for her to return from a shopping trip. Upon her return, LeCroy assaulted, bound and raped the woman before killing her.

Christopher Vialva, 40, kidnapped and murdered a couple, who served as youth ministers, in 1999 after they offered to give him and several others a ride. Vialva then pulled out a gun, forced the couple into the trunk and shot both victims in the head before setting the car on fire to hide the evidence.

Brandon Bernard, 40, aided Vialva in the murder of the two youth ministers. Bernard poured lighter fluid on the car while the victims sang and prayed in the trunk. He also purchased the gun used to shoot them.

Orlando Hall, 49, kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old girl before bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive in 1994.

Alfred Bourgeois, 56, tortured, molested and beat his 2-year-old daughter when he brought her with him on a trucking route in 2002. When his daughter tipped over her training potty, he became enraged and repeatedly smashed the back of her head into a truck’s windows and dashboard, killing her.

Lisa Montgomery, 52, strangled an expectant Missouri mother to death in 2004. She then cut the baby out of the mother’s womb and attempted to pass the child off as her own.

Corey Johnson, 52, brutally murdered seven people in 1992 during a gang-related killing spree that ended with 11 deaths in 45 days. One of his gang’s victims was stabbed 85 times and another was shot 16 times. Johnson was convicted of being the shooter in a triple murder and shot one rival drug dealer 15 times.

Dustin Higgs, 48, aided in the murders of three women in 1996. After kidnapping and driving the three women to a secluded area, Higgs ordered them out of his vehicle, handed a gun to an accomplice and instructed the accomplice to murder them on the spot.

They Aren’t Victims

These weren’t innocent martyrs murdered by a fascist dictator, as Democrats like Rep. Bush would have you believe.

Numerous well-reasoned people, including many conservatives, disagree with the death penalty.

However, no conservative opposed to capital punishment would ever pretend that murderers and serial killers on death row are a marginalized victim class.

These people were monsters and they got what they deserved.

