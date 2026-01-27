What Does It Say About Tim Walz That He Compared ICE to Nazis and Then Offered to Work with Them a Day Later?

On Sunday, Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz reached for one of the most toxic rhetorical weapons in modern politics.

He invoked Holocaust victim Anne Frank and suggested that children in Minnesota were hiding in fear, language that framed federal immigration enforcement as something akin to the horrors of Nazi-occupied Europe.

“We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside,” Walz said. “Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody is going to write that children’s story about Minnesota.”

There was no ambiguity in the comparison.

The statement was deliberate, emotionally loaded, and designed to equate Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with the Gestapo.

The next time Walz and Frey do a presser, it would be awesome if DHS/FBI swooped in to apprehend them. America would be safer. They are almost directly tied to the underground network of Signal chats, with the sole mission of impeding and obstructing federal law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/5sIOs4j7nT — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 25, 2026

It was so reckless that it drew a rebuke from the Holocaust Museum, a reminder that the Holocaust is not a prop for partisan theatrics.

Then came Monday.

According to President Donald Trump, Walz called him and asked to work together.

In a post on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump wrote: “Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength…”

“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength… Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!” – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZjrSDU8uAz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2026

Walz did not dispute the statement. Not one word. Not one clarification. Not one denial.

So, within roughly 24 hours, the same man who suggested a modern Holocaust was unfolding in Minnesota quietly reached out to cooperate with the very administration overseeing ICE.

By his own rhetoric, that would make him a collaborator.

What does that say about him?

First, it tells us the Nazi comparison was not a conviction. It was a performance. The language was chosen to electrify the left’s street army of activists and agitators, the same crowd that has been biting, hitting, throwing objects at, and attempting to run over ICE agents. It was outrage meant to travel fast and feel good.

Second, it shows Walz believes rhetoric is unserious and disposable.

He knows he can say the most extreme thing on Sunday and then essentially the opposite on Monday when it becomes clear he went too far for normal people.

He knows his rabid base will not connect the dots.

This is not an isolated problem. It reflects a broader truth about modern Democratic leadership.

The base has been trained to see Trump as Hitler and anyone enforcing the law as a Nazi.

Leaders like Walz feed that delusion because it is emotionally rewarding and politically useful.

Minneapolis is not Amsterdam circa 1943, and Minnesota is not occupied Denmark. And Walz knows that.

But the issue is that the Democratic Party’s army of street thugs is apparently convinced it is fighting for something noble. Democrats in charge do not really believe in anything but power, and words are just tools to acquire it.

They will say anything they feel is necessary.

A majority of voters saw through Walz’s “normal guy” act in 2024, and thank God he was kept out of the federal government.

The real question is not “what does the Nazi rhetoric say about Walz?” That’s obvious.

The real question is, how do rank-and-file party voters come down from their delusions?

Walz felt comfortable abusing the memory of Anne Frank because Democratic voters no longer live in reality.

Until something changes that fact, there will be no unification of the country. Walz only has power because leftists who are role-playing as allied troops liberating Europe voted for him.

Walz has abandoned his plans to run for a third term. We have to assume the next governor of Minnesota, if it’s a Democrat, will be just as empty, if not more extreme.

Like the street thugs, the state’s next governor might actually believe the rhetoric.

