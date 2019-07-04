After Saying Trump’s Making July 4 About Himself, Leftists Plan Huge ‘Baby Trump’ Balloon for Ind. Day

As liberal critics complain that Thursday’s Independence Day celebration in Washington is all about President Donald Trump, one left-wing group is doing everything it can to make Trump the center of attention.

The liberal group Code Pink has won approval from the National Park Service to have a mammoth “Baby Trump” balloon on display along the National Mall near the Washington Monument, CNN reported.

The group is now complaining that its effort to make the event all about the president is not going to get enough attention.

The National Park Service gave Code Pink permission on the condition that the balloon cannot fly and is filled with cold air, not helium.

“It is ironic that it is right here, in the ‘land of the free,’ the balloon is being grounded,” Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin said in a statement.

The group complained that the spot it was given “is not in the location we requested — within line of sight of the Lincoln Memorial where President Trump will be speaking.”

“[W]e had requested a space on the large, empty expanse at the base of the Washington Monument that would not have obstructed anyone’s view but would have allowed the president to see the baby. Instead we were only given location options that were outside the line of sight,” the statement said.

The group noted its protest will be extensive.

“We will be throwing an anti-imperialist festival, complete with a Trump impersonator contest, a dance party, and much more,” it said.

”Baby Trump” balloon gets permit to be near Trump’s July 4 event https://t.co/xkk4VR6S4V pic.twitter.com/kPwaCCTTpH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 2, 2019

The holiday event is titled, “Salute to America.” During the event, Trump will speak from the Lincoln Memorial, although not all Americans will be able to hear his speech.

MSNBC refuses to air patriotic “Salute to America” July 4th celebration livehttps://t.co/594e4CJf1F — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 2, 2019

Also during the event, the Navy’s Blue Angels flight squadron will give a flyover. The event includes a display of Abrams tanks and military vehicles along the National Mall.

The event will be capped with a fireworks display that includes $750,000 of donated pyrotechnics.

Big 4th of July in D.C. “Salute to America.” The Pentagon & our great Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World. Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth. We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Although the precedent-breaking event has been criticized, Sgt. First Class Leroy Petry, a Medal of Honor recipient, told “Fox & Friends First” on Wednesday that all who have served appreciate this national thanks for their service, Fox News reported.

“So, thank you President Trump for honoring all of our veterans,” he said.

When asked about the dollars spent on the event, Petry held up the prosthesis he has worn ever since the 2008 fight in which he picked up a live grenade, which exploded as he threw it back at his attackers.

“The cost to me was worth it for all of our American citizens, so when it comes to thanking our veterans and doing the right thing, the cost is worth it to me. It should be to everyone else,” he said.

