SECTIONS
Culture Politics US News
Print

After Saying Trump’s Making July 4 About Himself, Leftists Plan Huge ‘Baby Trump’ Balloon for Ind. Day

Trump baby balloonDavid McNew / AFP / Getty ImagesIn this file photo, a satirical balloon of a baby Donald Trump is seen near City Hall during the Third Annual Women's March LA in downtown Los Angeles, California on January 19, 2019. (David McNew / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published July 4, 2019 at 2:00am
Print

As liberal critics complain that Thursday’s Independence Day celebration in Washington is all about President Donald Trump, one left-wing group is doing everything it can to make Trump the center of attention.

The liberal group Code Pink has won approval from the National Park Service to have a mammoth “Baby Trump” balloon on display along the National Mall near the Washington Monument, CNN reported.

The group is now complaining that its effort to make the event all about the president is not going to get enough attention.

The National Park Service gave Code Pink permission on the condition that the balloon cannot fly and is filled with cold air, not helium.

“It is ironic that it is right here, in the ‘land of the free,’ the balloon is being grounded,” Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin said in a statement.

TRENDING: Breaking: Volcano Blows… ‘Rain of Fire’… Tourist Reported Dead from Falling Rocks… ‘Mushroom Cloud’… ‘Unexpected’ [Video]

The group complained that the spot it was given “is not in the location we requested — within line of sight of the Lincoln Memorial where President Trump will be speaking.”

Do you wish these liberals would just stop whining?

“[W]e had requested a space on the large, empty expanse at the base of the Washington Monument that would not have obstructed anyone’s view but would have allowed the president to see the baby. Instead we were only given location options that were outside the line of sight,” the statement said.

The group noted its protest will be extensive.

“We will be throwing an anti-imperialist festival, complete with a Trump impersonator contest, a dance party, and much more,” it said.

The holiday event is titled, “Salute to America.” During the event, Trump will speak from the Lincoln Memorial, although not all Americans will be able to hear his speech.

RELATED: Communities Respond to Needs of Veterans with PTSD as July 4 Fireworks Are Planned

Also during the event, the Navy’s Blue Angels flight squadron will give a flyover. The event includes a display of Abrams tanks and military vehicles along the National Mall.

The event will be capped with a fireworks display that includes $750,000 of donated pyrotechnics.

Although the precedent-breaking event has been criticized, Sgt. First Class Leroy Petry, a Medal of Honor recipient, told “Fox & Friends First” on Wednesday that all who have served appreciate this national thanks for their service, Fox News reported.

“So, thank you President Trump for honoring all of our veterans,” he said.

When asked about the dollars spent on the event, Petry held up the prosthesis he has worn ever since the 2008 fight in which he picked up a live grenade, which exploded as he threw it back at his attackers.

“The cost to me was worth it for all of our American citizens, so when it comes to thanking our veterans and doing the right thing, the cost is worth it to me. It should be to everyone else,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Camp Announces Plan To Upstage Mueller’s Congressional Testimony
After Saying Trump’s Making July 4 About Himself, Leftists Plan Huge ‘Baby Trump’ Balloon for Ind. Day
Patriotic Business Owner Doubles Down, Would ‘Rather Go to Jail’ Than Remove Massive American Flag
Dressing the Part: Midwestern Farmers are Putting Patriotism on Display this Independence Day
Border Traffickers Offering Cash for Kids, Mexican Authorities Warn Mothers: Keep Children ‘Supervised’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×