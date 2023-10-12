Scalise Does Not Have Votes to Be Speaker, Trump Favorite Expected to Re-Enter the Race

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana needs 217 votes to win House Speaker on Thursday. But he’ll be at least 20 votes short, one Republican leader said, leaving the door open for Trump-backed Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to take the victory.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said at least 20 Republicans won’t be voting for Scalise, citing reasons such as political differences and health concerns, Newsmax reported. Scalise has been battling cancer.

🚨 #BREAKING: Steve Scalise will NOT be able to secure the 217 votes necessary to become Speaker, and is expected to WITHDRAW from the race today@RepThomasMassie (R-KY) says at least 20 Republicans will not be voting for Scalise Jim Jordan is expected to jump back into the… pic.twitter.com/f9lBYaWFoZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 12, 2023



Scalise defeated Jordan 113-99 votes during the House Republican Conference’s nomination for speaker on Wednesday.

But Jordan has not publicly stated any desire of the position. In fact, since the Wednesday vote, as a gesture of good will, Jordan has encouraged Republicans to vote for Scalise.

“I think it’s important we come together, and I’ve offered to nominate Steve on the House floor,” Jordan said.







Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida seemed to support Scalise, too, which came as a surprise to many, as some have called Scalise “McCarthy 2.0.“

Should Jim Jordan be speaker of the House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (379 Votes) No: 7% (29 Votes)

“I’m excited for him. Can’t wait to go vote for Steve Scalise. Long live Speaker Scalise,” Gaetz told reporters Wednesday.

Q: What’s your reaction now that Scalise has the votes for Speaker elect? Rep. Matt Gaetz: “I’m excited for him. I can’t wait to go vote for him. Long live Speaker Scalise.” pic.twitter.com/ejZFfFOX9b — CSPAN (@cspan) October 11, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tweeted Thursday morning that she would be supporting Jordan.

“I’m supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker. I’m not supporting Scalise. I like Steve Scalise, and as I said, I want him to beat cancer, and he should be focused on that,” Greene wrote on X.

I’m supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker. I’m not supporting Scalise. I like Steve Scalise, and as I said, I want him to beat cancer, and he should be focused on that. What I do think is an unfair and quite frankly disgusting attack is members of our conference using.. 🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/BkJ4r6DOZZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 12, 2023

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas will also be voting for Jordan, according to Fox News.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Jordan for speaker. “I just don’t know how you can do the job when you have such a serious problem,” Trump said about Scalise and his cancer diagnosis in an interview, according to CNN.

For Scalise to win, those who voted for Jordan on Wednesday, as well as the majority of the nine Republicans who didn’t vote, would now need to vote for Scalise, which does not seem likely.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.