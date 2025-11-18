Share
Opinion
Premium
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, speaks at a news conference on the government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Premium
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, speaks at a news conference on the government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 9, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Scalise is Right: No $2,000 Tariff Rebate Checks, Pay Down Debt Instead

 By Randy DeSoto  November 18, 2025 at 3:30am
Share

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise argued persuasively that the best way to use the hundreds of billions of dollars coming in from tariff revenue is to reduce the federal budget deficit.

President Donald Trump supports the idea of sending $2,000 rebate checks to lower-income Americans and using whatever is left to pay down debt.

But as a reality check, the previous four years under the Biden administration saw the most deficit spending in U.S. history, at approximately $8 trillion.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Deep Dive: Eric Trump Lists Reasons He Believes There May Be a Butler Assassination Cover-Up
New Life: Hundreds Flood Altar to Accept Christ at Place Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated
Democrat Division: AOC Pumps the Brakes on Progressive Primary Challenge to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
SNAP Fraud: Why the Trump Admin Is Requiring Recipients to Re-Apply After Costs Skyrocket Under Biden
Scalise is Right: No $2,000 Tariff Rebate Checks, Pay Down Debt Instead
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation