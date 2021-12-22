Share
News

Scandal Hits Saudi Beauty Pageant: Camel Contestants Banned After Botox Makes Them Artificially More 'Beautiful'

 By Jack Davis  December 22, 2021 at 11:56am
Share

Do camel lips look better with Botox?

Apparently so, based on the latest beauty pageant scandal.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency has reported shameful goings-on that have marred the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival by lifting the veil on dirty tricks used by the unscrupulous in pursuit of the perfect camel, according to an Associated Press report on Dec. 8.

The festival — which started early this month, lasts 40 days and is held near Riyadh — is a big deal, with $66 million in prize money for those who have made camel beauty a wonder to behold.

Trending:
Bowhunter Gets Shock of a Lifetime When He Looks Down and Sees What Is Lumbering Toward His Bait Pile

With that much at stake, it’s no surprise that in the quest to please judges grading the delicate shape of a camel’s head, neck, hump and other criteria, some owners will cross the line.

This year, cheating has been as prevalent as sand flies, it seems.

According to CNN, organizers have dealt with 147 cases of camel tampering this year — the largest number since the festival began in 2016. Forty-three contestants have been disqualified, because of Botox injections and other artificial alterations.

The list of sins sounds painful.

According to festival officials, rule-breakers stretched out the noses and lips of camels, used hormones to give their animals bigger muscles, injected Botox on heads and lips, inflated unnamed body parts with rubber bands, and used fillers to relax camel faces, the AP reported.

The deception was uncovered by using technology to scan the camels to detect where breeders had decided a nip here and a tuck there.

The heads, necks and torsos of every animal were scanned with X-ray and 3D ultrasound machines, while samples were taken for genetic tests, according to the BBC.

Related:
Report: War Between Monkeys and Dogs Engulfs Town, Winner Finally Emerges with a Decisive Victory

“The club is keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels,” the Saudi Press Agency report said, adding that organizers would “impose strict penalties on manipulators.”

The competition is keen because not only do breeders rake in cash prizes, they can get higher prices when they sell their beasts.

To the untrained eye, one hump might look just like another, but high-bred camels are a major industry in Saudi Arabia. About 1.5 million camels are microchipped, the SPA said.

Jason Baker, senior vice president of PETA Asia, called the contest  a “cruel farce.”

Is this just another form of animal cruelty?

“Subjecting any animal to a cosmetic procedure, from ear cropping to de-clawing, de-horning and filler injections, is hideously cruel and shows the humans who use such tactics to be extremely ugly,” he said, according to the BBC.

The camel festival is the largest in the world, with about 33,000 camel owners participating.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Lawsuit: Man Claims What Was Happening Deep Inside Apple Watch Resulted in a Gruesome Injury
Arrest Made in Gruesome 1996 Cold Case: Suspect's Fatal Error Was Immediately Noticed by Trailing Detective
Groundbreaking Development: Top Institute Says Machine Can Help Predict Who Will Develop Dementia
Biden Admin Sparks Uproar with Plan to Rip Emergency Aid from Rural Areas and Funnel It Toward Big Cities
Democrats 'Make History' by Electing Convicted Killer
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!