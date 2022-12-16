Parler Share
Commentary

They're Scared: 40 House Democrats Announce Plan to Ban Trump from Becoming President Again

 By Samantha Chang  December 16, 2022 at 8:53am
Democrats constantly mock former President Donald Trump as an irrelevant has-been, but their pre-emptive move to ban him from ever returning to the White House underscores that their rhetorical bravado is merely empty words.

On Thursday, 40 House Democrats introduced legislation to bar Trump from the presidency or any other federal office, citing a twisted interpretation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Section 3 states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President … who, having previously taken an oath … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

Essentially, the Democratic representatives claim Trump — a front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — is ineligible to serve as president because he led an “insurrection” against the United States.

This is why Democrats and their media allies have rabidly repeated the ridiculous talking point that the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion of the Capitol was an “insurrection” in which Trump supposedly incited his supporters to overthrow the government.

Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, a former impeachment manager and a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, is leading the charge to block Trump from returning to the White House.

The congressman had signaled last month that he would push a bill to ban Trump.

In a news release Thursday, Cicilline said, “Donald Trump very clearly engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 with the intention of overturning the lawful and fair results of the 2020 election. You don’t get to lead a government you tried to destroy.”

Other Democrats who co-sponsored the bill include Reps. Earl Blumenauer; Jamaal Bowman; Tony Cardenas; Andre Carson; Sean Casten; Judy Chu; Yvette Clarke; Emanuel Cleaver II; Gerald Connolly; Danny Davis; Mark DeSaulnier; Adriano Espaillat; Dwight Evans; Jimmy Gomez; Al Green; Sheila Jackson Lee; Pramila Jayapal; Henry Johnson Jr.; Mondaire Jones; Conor Lamb; Barbara Lee; Ted Lieu; Alan Lowenthal; James McGovern; Jerry McNerney; Marie Newman; Eleanor Holmes Norton; Donald Payne Jr.; Chellie Pingree; Lucille Roybal-Allard; Jan Schakowsky; Mark Takano; Rashida Tlaib; Ritchie Torres; Nydia Velázquez; Bonnie Watson Coleman; Nikema Williams; and Frederica Wilson.

Numerous Twitter users said the Democrats’ move spotlights how terrified they are of Trump’s potential to win again.

“They can’t get him legally even with all allegations and investigations. No indictments and no convictions,” one Trump supporter tweeted.

“He was found not guilty of insurrection by Congress, but yet they seek to bar him from office for insurrection.”

Another commenter said Democrats haven’t been able to nail Trump despite launching countless investigations and are now trying to make up rules to block him from the White House.

Numerous other Twitter users mocked Democrats as scaredy cats.

If — as the left claims — the MAGA movement is dead and Trump has no chance of winning, why not let him run so they can mock him if he loses?

Instead, for many Democrats, the go-to move is to try to silence and banish their opponents rather than let the American public decide what they want.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
