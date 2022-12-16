They're Scared: 40 House Democrats Announce Plan to Ban Trump from Becoming President Again

Democrats constantly mock former President Donald Trump as an irrelevant has-been, but their pre-emptive move to ban him from ever returning to the White House underscores that their rhetorical bravado is merely empty words.

On Thursday, 40 House Democrats introduced legislation to bar Trump from the presidency or any other federal office, citing a twisted interpretation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Section 3 states: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President … who, having previously taken an oath … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

Essentially, the Democratic representatives claim Trump — a front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — is ineligible to serve as president because he led an “insurrection” against the United States.

This is why Democrats and their media allies have rabidly repeated the ridiculous talking point that the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion of the Capitol was an “insurrection” in which Trump supposedly incited his supporters to overthrow the government.

Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, a former impeachment manager and a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, is leading the charge to block Trump from returning to the White House.

The congressman had signaled last month that he would push a bill to ban Trump.

Rep. David Cicilline (a former Trump impeachment manager) is circulating a letter to Dems rounding up support for legislation to bar Trump from office under the 14th Amendment, per copy I obtained: pic.twitter.com/BsDNbhjPUg — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) November 16, 2022

In a news release Thursday, Cicilline said, “Donald Trump very clearly engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 with the intention of overturning the lawful and fair results of the 2020 election. You don’t get to lead a government you tried to destroy.”

Will Trump win in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 87% (652 Votes) No: 13% (98 Votes)

Other Democrats who co-sponsored the bill include Reps. Earl Blumenauer; Jamaal Bowman; Tony Cardenas; Andre Carson; Sean Casten; Judy Chu; Yvette Clarke; Emanuel Cleaver II; Gerald Connolly; Danny Davis; Mark DeSaulnier; Adriano Espaillat; Dwight Evans; Jimmy Gomez; Al Green; Sheila Jackson Lee; Pramila Jayapal; Henry Johnson Jr.; Mondaire Jones; Conor Lamb; Barbara Lee; Ted Lieu; Alan Lowenthal; James McGovern; Jerry McNerney; Marie Newman; Eleanor Holmes Norton; Donald Payne Jr.; Chellie Pingree; Lucille Roybal-Allard; Jan Schakowsky; Mark Takano; Rashida Tlaib; Ritchie Torres; Nydia Velázquez; Bonnie Watson Coleman; Nikema Williams; and Frederica Wilson.

Numerous Twitter users said the Democrats’ move spotlights how terrified they are of Trump’s potential to win again.

“They can’t get him legally even with all allegations and investigations. No indictments and no convictions,” one Trump supporter tweeted.

“He was found not guilty of insurrection by Congress, but yet they seek to bar him from office for insurrection.”

They can’t get him legally even with all allegations and investigations. No indictments and no convictions. He was found not guilty of insurrection by Congress but yet they seek to bar him from office for insurrection. Double jeopardy applies! SCOTUS!https://t.co/2Ctu7Z0UCA — Mary (@MaryLCOK) December 16, 2022

Another commenter said Democrats haven’t been able to nail Trump despite launching countless investigations and are now trying to make up rules to block him from the White House.

So they haven’t been able to stop the most investigated man ..President Trump ..for the last 6 years…what new legislation or rules/laws will they make up or try to put into effect now? Remember America..they’re not after him..he’s just in the way https://t.co/PfRztGwvjc — kimber45red (@kimber45red) December 16, 2022

Numerous other Twitter users mocked Democrats as scaredy cats.

Weird, since there wasn’t an “insurrection” & calling it one doesn’t make it so. This empowers him more. Why are the democrats so afraid of Trump? https://t.co/dzGWVuLz8z — Morning Star (@MorningStar902) December 16, 2022

Oh absolutely. Their base is so terrified of Trump you can hospitalize most of then by putting a #MAGA sticker on anything they own.

If the panic attacks don’t, their “friends” sure as God’s got sandals will — All Em (@AllEm26872392) December 16, 2022

If — as the left claims — the MAGA movement is dead and Trump has no chance of winning, why not let him run so they can mock him if he loses?

Instead, for many Democrats, the go-to move is to try to silence and banish their opponents rather than let the American public decide what they want.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.