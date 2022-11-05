Scaros: How Republican Candidates Should Talk to Democratic Voters

What prompted me to write this column was that my mailbox (my actual, physical mailbox, not an email account) was literally overflowing this morning with all sorts of political flyers explaining how horrible the Democrats are and that I should vote for the Republicans because they’re the ones who are going to save the day.

Yeah, I already know that. Which is why I’m voting Republican. Therefore, sending me all those flyers is a waste of time, money and paper. You see, it’s no coincidence that I only get Republican ads in the mail; I’m a registered Republican. The Democrats don’t send me anything.

Both parties make the mistake of stoking their political bases too much and not reaching out to the other side nearly enough.

As I don’t particularly care to give the Democratic Party any advice on how to win elections, I’ll devote this column to pointing out how Republicans can gain more votes if only they reach out to Democrats more frequently and, even more importantly, if they know how to talk to them.

For example, if I were advising New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, I’d recommend sending a flyer to registered Democrats beginning with the words “DEAR REGISTERED DEMOCRAT” and containing the following message:

“I’m Lee Zeldin, a Republican running for governor of New York. You’ve probably already made up your mind to vote against me, and what I write here may not change your opinion, but I wish you would at least take a couple of minutes to read it.

“I don’t know you personally, so I’m not exactly sure where you stand on abortion, climate change, gun control, health care and unisex bathrooms, but I am as certain as I can be where you stand on crime: You want safe streets, safe schools and safe neighborhoods just as much as any Republican does.

“Making and keeping our communities safe for ourselves, our families, and our friends and neighbors is what every decent human being wants, regardless of party.

“My opponent, Kathy Hochul, is the current governor of New York. She and her fellow Democrats simply have not been nearly tough enough on crime. New York City, for instance, has once again deteriorated into a haven for looters, vandals and killers, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the 1980s.

“Making the problem even worse is that Hochul won’t stop New York from being a ‘sanctuary‘ for people who are in the United States illegally. That means more and more of them will flock to our state either on their own, or on a bus or plane sent by another state’s governor. Because they know New York will accept them. And that’s not good.

“Sure, most of them just want a chance to work and provide for their families, but it is not at all far-fetched to conclude that some of them — even if it’s just a few — are dangerous criminals involved in drugs, weapons, human trafficking and terrorism. As we learned the hard way on Sept. 11, 2001, all it takes is a couple of people to cause a tremendous amount of damage.

“Democrats are champions of civil rights, aren’t they? Well, the most important civil right is the right to stay alive.

“That’s why, even if you don’t agree with me on every issue, I’m asking you to look at the reality of the situation. Our streets are no longer safe, and I am the one who can make them safe. Not Kathy Hochul.

“That’s why I’m asking you to please cross party lines and vote for me on Nov. 8. So we can make our state safe again.”

That’s the way to talk to the other side. Not by insulting their candidates with cheap shots and snarky one-liners. I point all of that out in my book “How to Talk Politics Without Arguing.”

I hope this advice is not too little, too late. But there’s no time like the present to get the word out.

So, those of you with connections to Republican campaigns throughout the country, I hope you will share this article with them. And if you have Democrats in your life who are reasonable and open-minded, please share it with them, too!

