Scaros: Scold Trump but Don't Indict Him - Hillary Clinton Did Far Worse

In July 2016, with a presidential election pitting Democrat Hillary Clinton against Republican Donald Trump just months away, then-FBI Director James Comey issued a statement regarding that agency’s findings in an investigation it conducted as to whether then-Secretary of State Clinton mishandled classified documents.

Comey declared that Clinton and her colleagues were “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.” He also stated that “any reasonable person” in Clinton’s position should have known the importance of safeguarding top-secret documents.

“None of these emails should have been on any kind of unclassified system, but their presence is especially concerning because all of these emails were housed on unclassified personal servers not even supported by full-time security staff, like those found at Departments and Agencies of the U.S. Government — or even with a commercial service like Gmail.”

Even though Comey issued Clinton a long reprimand, he concluded that “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case,” and so he did not recommend that the Department of Justice do so.

Despite “Lock her up!” becoming a favorite chant at Trump rallies throughout the 2016 campaign — and well into Trump’s presidency — Trump did not take the bait. He opted not to instruct his Justice Department to go after Clinton and thereby saddle the nation with a prolonged investigation.

Instead, he concentrated on fulfilling the promises on which he campaigned, including but not limited to revitalizing the economy — particularly the manufacturing base — neutralizing terrorism, preventing Russia from annexing any new land (becoming the only 21st-century president to achieve that to this point), forcing NATO to pay its fair share, and significantly strengthening our borders.

Yet Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, has allowed (perhaps directed, some suspect) his Justice Department to indict Trump for the very same thing, mishandling classified documents.

Naturally, most of the establishment media have turned a blind eye to Biden himself having carelessly stored classified documents in the garage of his home. In fact, many wonder what he was doing with them considering he wasn’t president at the time.

Moreover, Clinton, in defiance and obstruction of justice, wiped her email server clean using a special tool. She was never brought to justice.

Should Trump have been indicted for mishandling classified documents? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (12 Votes)

Technically, Biden can’t be indicted while he’s president, but unless there’s regime change at the White House — a Republican replacing a Democrat — it doesn’t look as if he’ll be indicted even after he leaves the White House.

In Trump’s case, he’s guilty of being sloppy, of bragging about having highly important documents, and for waving them around carelessly in front of reporters, all to make a point that he was right about something and a military bureaucrat was wrong.

Trump deserves a scolding, not an indictment.

Taken by itself, to echo Comey’s words (not that I’m in the habit of doing so), “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring such a case. Evidently, it was brought by an unreasonable one.

Just as important, if not more so, is the need to apply the law equally.

Suppose that in some small town in the American South, there’s a racist police department whose policy it is to follow black males around to see if they might commit a crime, but not to follow whites. Suppose that in doing so, they make arrests here and there, all black males who really did commit crimes, but as they never tail whites, they don’t arrest any.

Progressives nationwide would be marching and screaming about a “miscarriage of justice” and how wrong it is for the police department to practice selective pursuit of justice. And they’d be right.

Why, then, are they silent when it comes to selective law enforcement against Trump?

Because they’re hypocrites. And maybe they always will be, but it’s worth it to keep making that case, not only to them, but to the tens of millions of undecided independent voters who currently comprise the largest voting bloc in presidential elections.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.