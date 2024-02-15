'This Is Scary': George Soros Set to Take Control of 220 Radio Stations Ahead of 2024 Election

Could billionaire George Soros be trying to meddle in yet more American elections?

That’s at least one theory regarding Soros Fund Management’s recent purchase of the second-largest radio broadcaster in the country, Audacy, owner of 220 stations, including New York’s WFAN and 1010 WINS and Los Angeles’ KROQ.

According to a recent story in the New York Post, the Soros’ Fund Management bought up $400 million of the company’s $1.9 billion debt.

The Post’s sources further say that this purchase could give Soros and his company nearly a 40 percent stake in Audacy once it emerges from the bankruptcy it filed on Jan. 7 (the hearing for which was set for Feb. 20).

Bloomberg concurred, believing that, based on this purchase, Soros’ Fund Management could become the majority stakeholder of Audacy Inc.

Neither Soros nor anyone from his company has offered an underlying reason for Soros’ sudden acquisition of 220 American radio stations.

The Post, however, spoke to an insider, who considers himself a Republican, regarding what he believes motivated the purchase.

This inside source told the Post he thinks it’s possible Soros might be trying to exert more influence over the upcoming 2024 presidential election. “This is scary,” he told the outlet.

Indeed it is.

Granted, we still have no idea whether Soros actually had any ulterior motive in acquiring 220 radio stations, but it’s a fair guess.

Soros has a long, sordid history of funding leftist causes, and has also been accused of using his vast fortune to influence American politics and elections.

Elon Musk once claimed during a Joe Rogan interview that Soros “fundamentally hates humanity.” Soros has funded several far-left organizations such as the Jewish group Bend the Arc and the pro-abortion “Catholics for Choice,” funds the easy-on-crime district attorneys in liberal hellholes like Los Angeles and San Fransisco and is one of the largest donors to the Biden campaign.

Moreover, Soros himself has, in the past, urged the U.S. and Israel to work with the terrorist organization Hamas, and even admitted in an interview once that he “fancied [himself] some kind of God,” and believed the U.S. was a “threat to the world.”

The man is incredibly dangerous and incredibly powerful, with seemingly sinister motivations lurking underneath his funding of left-wing causes.

Considering this long history of using his wealth for left-wing purposes, it doesn’t seem all that far-fetched to speculate whether Soros bought a majority stake in Audacy to influence the 2024 election.

Now, do we actually know whether he’ll use these radio stations to influence the election?

No, but, based on Soros’ actions in the past, it’s not unreasonable to think he might.

In the meantime, let’s keep an eye on where this might be going.

