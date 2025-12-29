Share
News
Sports
Jake Paul fights Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight bout at Kaseya Center on Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida.
Jake Paul fights Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight bout at Kaseya Center on Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Carmen Mandato / Getty Images for Netflix)

Scary Video: Days After Shattering Jake Paul's Jaw, Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Car Crash

 By Bryan Chai  December 29, 2025 at 11:30am
Share

Life can be an incredibly fickle — and terrifying — thing sometimes.

One moment, you’re on top of the world after having annihilated a brash, polarizing prize fighter on Netflix.

The next? You’re involved in a tragic car accident on the other side of the globe.

Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua spent the lead-up to his Christmas having beaten the brakes off of controversial social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a highly touted Netflix boxing match.

Not only did Joshua knock out Paul, but he shattered his jaw in two places:

Nine days after that fight in Miami, Joshua was the one needing medical attention after an utterly horrific accident.

According to ESPN, Joshua suffered minor injuries in a car crash on Monday in Nigeria that killed two other passengers.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight boxing champion, was in the back of a Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, the town to which his family roots trace.

Related:
Two Boxers Die Days Apart After Suffering Injuries in Same Event

The vehicle collided with another car at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time, sending shockwaves through the area and raising immediate concerns for all involved.

The local Ogun State Police Command confirmed the details of the collision, while noting that the incident was still under investigation.

“He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention,” the police said. “Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene.”

Harrowing video of a visibly stunned and in-pain Joshua being pulled out of the car began to circulate online:

“The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ’s vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road,” Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN.

Ogunlowo added, “For now, I’m aware of two fatalities and Joshua himself has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.”

Joshua’s representatives confirmed with ESPN that early signs point to the boxer being okay, but they were still awaiting more details.

Early, unconfirmed social media reports suggested that two of Joshua’s coaches, whom he was close with, were the two victims of the accident:

Despite Joshua ensuring he’d eat his Christmas meals through a straw, Jake Paul put whatever differences they may have had aside to offer his swift condolences.

“Life is much more important than boxing,” Paul posted to social media on Monday. “I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Jasmine Crockett Has Vulgar Response to SCOTUS After She Lost District in Texas
Tim Walz Panicking as DHS Begins 'Largest Immigration Operation Ever' in Minnesota
NASCAR Commissioner Resigns After Explosive Text Messages Emerge During Michael Jordan Lawsuit
House Republicans Are Preparing to Override Two Trump Vetoes: Report
Fact Check: Did the Biden Admin Place a $25 Million Bounty on Maduro and Label Him a Narcoterrorist?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation