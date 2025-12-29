Scary Video: Days After Shattering Jake Paul's Jaw, Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Car Crash

Life can be an incredibly fickle — and terrifying — thing sometimes.

One moment, you’re on top of the world after having annihilated a brash, polarizing prize fighter on Netflix.

The next? You’re involved in a tragic car accident on the other side of the globe.

Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua spent the lead-up to his Christmas having beaten the brakes off of controversial social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a highly touted Netflix boxing match.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Not only did Joshua knock out Paul, but he shattered his jaw in two places:

Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/8R8NK4OeUv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 20, 2025

Nine days after that fight in Miami, Joshua was the one needing medical attention after an utterly horrific accident.

According to ESPN, Joshua suffered minor injuries in a car crash on Monday in Nigeria that killed two other passengers.

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight boxing champion, was in the back of a Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, the town to which his family roots trace.

The vehicle collided with another car at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time, sending shockwaves through the area and raising immediate concerns for all involved.

The local Ogun State Police Command confirmed the details of the collision, while noting that the incident was still under investigation.

“He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention,” the police said. “Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene.”

Harrowing video of a visibly stunned and in-pain Joshua being pulled out of the car began to circulate online:

🚨 BREAKING: Anthony Joshua just survived a fatal car crash that left two people dead in Nigeria Here he is being pulled out of the back passenger seat via @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/fOJdWzHvRE — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) December 29, 2025

“The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ’s vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road,” Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN.

Ogunlowo added, “For now, I’m aware of two fatalities and Joshua himself has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.”

Joshua’s representatives confirmed with ESPN that early signs point to the boxer being okay, but they were still awaiting more details.

Early, unconfirmed social media reports suggested that two of Joshua’s coaches, whom he was close with, were the two victims of the accident:

💔 The two people who tragically died in the Anthony Joshua crash were his coaches and close friends, Latz and Sina. They were seated in the front of the Lexus at the time of the crash, while Joshua was in the back seat. • Sina was AJ’s strength and conditioning coach, seen… https://t.co/JsIAaC05eH pic.twitter.com/0D7MlS7Dm4 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 29, 2025

Despite Joshua ensuring he’d eat his Christmas meals through a straw, Jake Paul put whatever differences they may have had aside to offer his swift condolences.

Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2025

“Life is much more important than boxing,” Paul posted to social media on Monday. “I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

