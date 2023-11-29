Schiff Blasts Republican for Children's Book She Wrote, But It Quickly Backfires on Him
We have the slang word “shiv” to describe a prison attack committed with an impromptu knife. Now, we should all agree that a pathological liar who shows neither shame nor self-awareness has committed a “schiff.”
Tuesday on the social media platform X, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California — the congressman most responsible for pushing the Russia collusion hoax against former President Donald Trump — suggested that a new children’s book co-authored by Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida contains lies.
Happily, social media users skewered the congressman for committing yet another “schiff.”
Last month, Brave Books published “The Legend of Naranja,” co-written by Luna and her husband, Andrew Gamberzky.
According to Business Insider — I do not yet have a copy of the book, so I cannot testify to its contents — “The Legend of Naranja” “tells the story of an epic foot race between Señor Banana and Naranja to become the next president of ‘Fruitland,’ a fictitious island populated by various fruits.”
Adults will recognize Naranja — an orange — as the authors’ version of Trump. Señor Banana, of course, represents President Joe Biden.
In short, Señor Banana cheats his way to the finish line. He even pushes the race’s judge — an apple named “Lady Manzana” — into harm’s way to increase his advantage.
“Firmly in the lead, Naranja selflessly turns around and rescues the apple, effectively giving an open for the banana to win the race — only to discover that no one cares, and that the orange is the real winner in everyone’s hearts,” according to Business Insider.
The lesson, of course, is that in principle no one approves of dishonesty. Naturally, therefore, one of the most dishonest public officials in U.S. history objected to it.
"Remember Anna Paulina Luna, the architect of the sham resolution to censure me? Well – she's written a children's book. Filled with lies about the 2020 presidential election — that try to teach kids that Democrats stole the election. You truly can't make this stuff up," Schiff tweeted on Tuesday.
Remember Anna Paulina Luna, the architect of the sham resolution to censure me?
Well – she’s written a children’s book.
Filled with lies about the 2020 presidential election — that try to teach kids that Democrats stole the election.
You truly can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/Xs2jhk3gAf
— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) November 28, 2023
Luna wore Schiff’s disapproval as a badge of honor. The lying congressman — whom Trump has often derided as “pencil-neck” — also gave her some inspiration.
"@AdamSchiff you just gave me a great idea for my next book! It will be about about a pencil who lies," Luna tweeted.
. @AdamSchiff you just gave me a great idea for my next book! It will be about about a pencil who lies. https://t.co/jsp6XVp4nh
— Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) November 29, 2023
One X user explained to Schiff the moral of Luna’s book and then predicted big things for her next one.
"No, the book teaches kids about the importance of doing the right thing, even if it means sacrificing one's own ambitions. The Pencil who lies should be a best seller!" the user tweeted.
No, the book teaches kids about the importance of doing the right thing, even if it means sacrificing one’s own ambitions.
The Pencil who lies should be a best seller!👇 pic.twitter.com/65GL3TJ5je
— Eddie (@ICU1010) November 29, 2023
"Everyone should buy this cute awesome children's book! Maybe read it instead of lying there shady schiff," another user tweeted.
Everyone should buy this cute awesome children’s book!
Maybe read it instead of lying there shady schiff.
— Jeannette Garcia (@Jnet_margarita) November 29, 2023
"I honestly don't think that you of all people should say anything about making anything up," another user told Schiff.
I honestly don’t think that you of all people should say anything about making anything up.
— ClockworkOrange (@ClockworkOMFG) November 28, 2023
Kambree — a Texas-based conservative account with more than 554,000 followers — reminded Schiff of the recent controversy over his permanent residence.
"Dude, your permanent residency is in Maryland, but you crossed it out on your affidavit and put California before it was notarized. You're a liar. Even CNN talked about how you lie and don't live in California. You are a con man," Kambree tweeted.
Dude, your permanent residency is in Maryland, but you crossed it out on your affidavit and put California before it was notarized. You’re a liar. Even CNN talked about how you lie and don’t live in California. You are a con man.
— Kambree (@KamVTV) November 29, 2023
In a town full of liars, Schiff has lied with more brazenness than anyone in recent memory. Again and again, while chairing the House Intelligence Committee, he pushed the narrative that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign — a narrative invented by Trump’s political enemies.
Here’s hoping that the disgraced congressman’s latest “schiff” will drive Luna’s book sales through the roof.
