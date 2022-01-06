For a man who’s chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff doesn’t have much respect for his country’s.

The California Democrat long ago established himself as one of his party’s most shameless liars on Capitol Hill (no mean achievement among the liberal set), spinning tales of “Russian collusion” during the Trump years, a trait he hasn’t changed with the change in the presidency.

But in an opinion piece published in the Los Angeles Times on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, Schiff took even his own wispy logic a bit too far.

He started with some fairly gripping narrative about his own view of the violence, kicking off in the middle of the action, with a shout from a Capitol Police officer warning representatives to put on gas masks as rioters entered the Capitol.

Schiff described shouting matches between Democrats and Republicans over who was to blame for the riot, and a warning from a GOP colleague to stay out of sight because Schiff, in particular, would be a target of the mob.

All in all, it’s a good read, full of the kind of action and imagery a reader would expect from a congressman whose district includes Hollywood, the fantasy capital of the world.

And it might even be largely true, at least by Schiff’s loose standards of the word.

Even when Schiff moved into the aftermath of the violence, openly criticizing congressional Republicans by name for not parroting the Democratic line on the melee, he was still at least logical: No one expects a vicious partisan like Schiff to refrain from using any excuse to smear his opponents.

It’s when he tries to drew back to the Big Picture that he spoiled the whole horror story, as Schiff leaped from the dramatic moment in time that was the Jan. 6 incursion, to the bipartisan bickering that followed, to the current day, when all the sound and fury on Capitol Hill really adds up to one thing … that the Senate needs to demolish the filibuster.

It’s so clunky, so transparent, it’s almost laughable. An aficionado of Schiff’s rampant mendacity over the past few years can only be disappointed.

This, after all, is a guy who lied for years about having proof of the Russia collusion hoax that not even his party’s attack dog special counsel’s office could manufacture.

He’s the House impeachment manager who, just over two years ago, thought it was a good idea to insert gangster-movie dialogue into his description of a phone call at the heart of impeachment hearings against then-President Donald Trump.

And less than a month ago, he presented blatantly falsified documentation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pet committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion to distort the role played by Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan in the run-up to Jan. 6.

A man with an imagination like that and the brazen willingness to lie to his country repeatedly should be able to do better than some flimsy appeal for the country to overturn a centuries-old tradition of governance simply to pass a Democratic power grab thinly disguised as election “reform.”

“It is not too late to save our founders’ cherished legacy — a government of, by and for the people,” Schiff wrote. “There is no simple legislative solution to our present predicament, and our best statutory protections are stymied by the slavish devotion of senators to an archaic Senate custom — the filibuster.

“If the last four years have shown us anything, not even the Constitution can protect our democracy if the men and women sworn to uphold it will not live up to their oaths.”

It’s bunkum, and anyone who’s followed Schiff’s career would know it.

As loathsome a swamp creature as Adam Schiff is no one to talk about the Founders’ cherished legacy.

His party has done more in the 21st century to attack the constitutional rule of law than any Americans since their fellow Democrats tried to destroy the Union from Fort Sumter to Appomattox.

And “if the past four years have shown us anything,” as Schiff wrote, it’s that no Democrat on the national stage is to be trusted to tell the truth.

That includes President Joe Biden, who veers between witless wandering and outright lies; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his threats, aiming to establish one-party rule, that are more dangerous than anything any Jan. 6 rioter could come close to accomplishing; and the duplicitous Pelosi (whom Schiff might be seeking to replace as Democratic leader after she leaves or is kicked out of the speaker’s job by the upcoming midterm elections).

And it especially includes Adam Schiff, a disgrace of a politician who has spent years fabricating attacks on political opponents, dishonestly putting words in other men’s mouths and manufacturing false evidence to score political points.

Through it all, though, Schiff has yet to pay any political price, and he might even be bucking for a promotion when the dust settles in the next Congress.

Maybe he doesn’t respect the intelligence of his country because his party has demonstrated repeatedly, along with its sycophants in the mainstream media, that he doesn’t have to.

November’s midterm elections will give every sane voter — conservative, Republican or independent — the chance to teach Schiff, and his party, a lesson they need to learn.

