SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Schiff Claims He's Been 'Very Reluctant' To Impeach Trump, But That Ukraine Call May Force His Hand

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to members of the media as he arrives at a House Democrats meeting at the Capitol May 22, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesCalifornia Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to members of the media as he arrives at a House Democrats meeting at the Capitol May 22, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 23, 2019 at 2:24pm
Print

Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed on Sunday that he has been “very reluctant” to impeach President Donald Trump, but that the subject matter of the commander in chief’s phone call with the Ukrainian president in July may force him down that road.

The California Democrat must think all the video of his many public pronouncements calling for Trump’s ouster from office has suddenly disappeared.

In March, Schiff claimed that the president’s wrongdoing in relation to the Russia investigation is “worse than Watergate.”

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Schiff pretended to play the part of the concerned non-partisan statesman who had only the country’s best interest at heart.

Host Jake Tapper asked the congressman, “If the president did, in fact, in that phone call push the Ukrainian president to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden eight times, as The Wall Street Journal reported, is it an impeachable offense, in your view?”

TRENDING: Ukraine Controversy Looks Like 'the End of Biden's Campaign,' Congressman Devin Nunes Says

Schiff answered, “Well, Jake, you know I have been very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment, for the reason that I think the Founders contemplated, in a country that has elections every four years, that this would be an extraordinary remedy, a remedy of last resort, not first resort.”

“But if the president is essentially withholding military aid, at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit, that is, providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy that is co-equal to the evil that that conduct represents.”

Schiff’s stated reluctance to see Trump impeached stretches credulity.

Do you think Schiff is reluctant to impeach Trump?

While it is true he voted with a majority of Democrats and all Republicans to table an impeachment resolution offered by Texas Rep. Al Green in July, that was likely in acquiescence to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s wishes.

Following the release of the findings of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report in March, all the Republicans on the Intelligence Committee signed a letter calling for Schiff to step down as chairman in light of his repeated false public statements charging that Trump had colluded with Russia.

As the Republicans wrote in the letter, on March 22, 2017, two months into Trump’s presidency, Schiff went on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and unequivocally stated that he — the then-ranking member of the Intelligence Committee — possessed knowledge of “more than circumstantial evidence” of collusion, but could not “go into particulars.”

In the face of Mueller’s findings last spring, the lawmaker continued to insist that “undoubtedly there is collusion,” according to The Washington Post.

Schiff began to focus on obstruction of justice after the release of the full special counsel’s report in April.

RELATED: Adam Schiff Threatens To Defund Intel Community over Trump Whistleblower

“Did the President obstruct justice? Yes,” he tweeted. “Was it worse than Watergate? Yes.”

“The obstruction of justice in particular in this case is far worse than anything Richard Nixon did,” Schiff told ABC News.

“I do believe that [Trump] obstructed justice and did so in many ways.”

Clearly, Schiff possessed no reluctance to impeach Trump in April and no hesitation to label his conduct worse than that of Nixon, who was forced to resign under threat of impeachment.

As you’ll recall, in Nixon’s case there was a coverup of an underlying crime. By contrast, Mueller’s team of prosecutors found no criminal conduct of collusion that Trump needed to cover up.

The president tweeted last spring that Schiff “should be forced to resign from Congress!”

If nothing else, he should at least be forced to step down as Intelligence Committee chair.

Far from being reluctant, Schiff is the boy who cried impeachment far too often.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Schiff Claims He's Been 'Very Reluctant' To Impeach Trump, But That Ukraine Call May Force His Hand
Franklin Graham to Trump Foes: 'Give It a Rest'
Anti-Trumpers Shout 'Hitler,' Start Singing When They Can't List a Single Way Trump's Racist
Trump on Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint: Somebody Ought To Look into Joe Biden
Left Rages Against New Rambo Film for Being 'Trumpian'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×