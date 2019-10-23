Schiff Flees as Fed-Up GOP Lawmakers Storm Secure Impeachment Hearing Room

Republican lawmakers demanding transparency in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump stormed a private meeting Wednesday, causing Rep. Adam Schiff of California to turn tail and run.

The 30-strong group led by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida first held a meeting in front of media cameras Wednesday, demanding Democrats be more open about the attempts to impeach the president.

“Voting members of Congress are being denied access from being able to see what’s happening behind these closed doors where they’re trying to impeach the president of the United States with a one-sided set of rules,” Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said according to Fox News.

“We’re gonna go and see if we can get inside,” Gaetz said.

Moments later, the lawmakers started to fill the secure facility.

The House Intelligence Committee was preparing to interview Laura Cooper, a top Ukraine policy worker at the Department of Defense.

Schiff reportedly exited as Republicans began marching in and is holding off on proceeding until the lawmakers leave the area.

“He doesn’t have the guts to come talk to us. He left. He just got up and left. He doesn’t have the guts to tell us why we can’t come in the room, why he doesn’t want this to be transparent,” Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas said. “It’s the biggest facade, the biggest farce I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Video of the defiant Republicans is now flooding social media.

Developing: House GOP members storm a secure hearing room to interrupt witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry into @realDonaldTrump @RepMattGaetz led the charge. https://t.co/mWBdJSGZdh pic.twitter.com/Lj1P7mSnVb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 23, 2019

“A whole bunch of Republican Congress members who were duly elected just tried to get in to find out what is going on in their closed hearings, because we were elected to Congress and we don’t even know what is going on,” Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona said, according to The Washington Examiner.

This is not the first time the integrity of the Democrats’ push for impeachment has been called into question.

Since the beginning of the attempts to remove Donald Trump from the White House, there have been problems with the foundations of the claims against the president.

The whistleblower complaint which started the most recent impeachment fury is riddled with problems.

Among them are the whistleblower’s ties to Schiff, a driving force behind the inquiry.

Closed-door hearings like the one Republicans stormed only add to the perception that the attempt to boot Trump is nothing but a partisan ploy to reverse the outcome of the 2016 Election.

Americans deserve nothing but complete transparency when it comes to something as serious as impeachment.

