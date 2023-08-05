Share
Commentary

Schiff Leads Democrats in Demanding Televised Trump Trials - They Should Be Careful What They Wish For

 By Rachel Emmanuel  August 5, 2023 at 10:00am
In a modern-day reenactment of one of the Salem witch trials, California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff and a group of thirty-eight House Democrats have issued a demand for the televised broadcasting of former President Trump’s federal trials to make a public show of what they hope will be his utter humiliation.

In a letter to federal officials, the Democrat Tribunal of Injustice wrote, “We are writing to request the Judicial Conference explicitly authorize the broadcasting of court proceedings in the cases of United States of America v. Donald J. Trump.

“It is imperative the Conference ensures timely access to accurate and reliable information surrounding these cases and all of their proceedings, given the extraordinary national importance to our democratic institutions and the need for transparency,” the letter said, Fox News reported.

Federal courts generally have strict limitations on allowing cameras, with only a few exceptions.

But the Democrats, addressing the Judicial Conference, which guides federal court policy, have asserted that televising Trump’s trials is of utmost importance to ensure that Americans “fully accept” the outcome.

They should be careful what they wish for.

Americans are already growing increasingly aware of the almost maniacal obsession of certain Democrat House Representatives to “get Trump.”

A  Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted the weekend after the classified documents case revealed that half of all Americans believed the Trump indictments were politically motivated.

On the January 6 indictments, an ABC News/Ipsos poll showed that 46 percent think the charges against Trump are politically motivated, while 40 percent do not.

The Democrats have litigated and relitigated January 6 and Trump’s alleged involvement in it in the court of public opinion for two years. The sham impeachment, the January 6 hearings, and two years of almost every liberal media outlet hammering on top-down talking points like ventriloquist dummies gone wild, have worn out and tattered every fine-tooth comb in existence.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s attempt to put out a truthful portrayal of the events was met with united opposition from other media outlets.

Through cherry-picking and gaslighting, using their credentials as “unbiased” reporters, they have created a caricature of a racist, sexist, orange monster in the minds of many Democrats, who take outlets like CNN as gospel.

And still, more Americans believe this indictment is politically motivated than do not.

This is Trump’s chance to convince the rest of America.

In a courtroom proceeding where Trump has the right to a rigorous defense, every piece of evidence that the American people have been denied access to and every witness whose testimony was pulled off YouTube because it didn’t fit the narrative will be seen and heard.

Communicating directly with the American people is what Trump does best.

He’s probably champing at the bit.


So let the Democrats bring it.

For once, Republicans may be in agreement with Adam Schiff.

Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
