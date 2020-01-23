SECTIONS
Commentary
Schiff Now Openly Claiming Trump 2020 Victory Could Be Illegitimate

By Jared Harris
Published January 23, 2020 at 2:47pm
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff no longer appears to be content to simply impeach President Donald Trump and is now openly casting doubt on the legitimacy of the president’s potential re-election victory.

Schiff made the shocking comments during his opening statement in the Senate’s impeachment trial Wednesday.

The California congressman claimed that Trump attempted to use his powers to “cheat” in an election, and hinted that the president would not hesitate to do so again.

“For precisely this reason,” Schiff said, “the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

In front of the Senate, Schiff went on to argue that the slow movings of the court system would only allow the president to continue his alleged misconduct.

“Given the seriousness of the conduct at issue and its persistence, this matter cannot and must not be decided by the courts,” Schiff said, “which apart from the presence of the chief justice here today are given no role in impeachments in either the House or the Senate.”

“Being drawn into litigation taking many months or years to complete would present the president with an opportunity to continue his misconduct.”

Watch Schiff’s comments below.

In building the framework to reject the results of fair elections, Schiff is not alone.

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams practically adopted claims of voter suppression after her clear loss in the state.

Abrams blamed racism, suppression and a number of other factors for her electoral loss.

But the real answer seems to lie in the numbers: Abrams’ opponent, then-Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, brought in more than 50,000 votes than she did.

According to some on the far left, Trump’s victory in the last presidential election was not binding because he didn’t win the popular vote.

Even Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 opponent, seems to believe that the election was unfairly stolen from her.

Schiff is not waiting until the next elections are over and is instead setting up a new narrative about Trump cheating his way into the Oval Office.

The message from Schiff and some of his fellow Democrats is clear: They want Trump out of power, and they’ll seemingly say or do anything to make it happen.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
