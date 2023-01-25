Parler Share
News

Schiff and Swalwell Furious as They're Officially Booted from House Intelligence Committee: 'Integrity Matters'

 By Jack Davis  January 25, 2023 at 7:41am
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has rejected a Democratic Party request that Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California remain as members of the House Intelligence Committee.

The panel is one of the few in which the House speaker has total control over its members, according to The Washington Post.

McCarthy on Tuesday released a letter he sent to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries rejecting a return of Schiff and Swalwell to the panel.

“I appreciate the loyalty you have to your Democrat colleagues, and I acknowledge your efforts to have two Members of Congress reinstated to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,” he wrote to the New York Democrat.

“But I cannot put partisan loyalty ahead of national security, and I cannot simply recognize years of service as the sole criteria for membership on this essential committee. Integrity matters more,” McCarthy said.

The California Republican told Jeffries that “the misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions – ultimately leaving our nation less safe. Therefore, as we enter a new Congress, I am committed to returning the Intelligence Committee to one of  genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people.”

“This is not anything political. This is not similar to what the Democrats did,” McCarthy told the Post, referencing the action by the Democratic majority in 2021 to remove Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Did McCarthy make the right decision in removing Schiff and Swalwell?

As noted by The New York Times, in 2017, Schiff claimed he had “more than circumstantial evidence” of collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia, which proved false.

Meanwhile, Swalwell became entangled with a woman with whom he was later advised to cut ties because she was an agent of the Chinese government.

Both Democrats decried McCarthy’s action.

Schiff said on Twitter the move was “petty, political payback for investigating Donald Trump. If he thinks this will stop me, he will soon find out just how wrong he is. I will always defend our democracy.”

“I think this is a terrible move on his part and once again, showing McCarthy just catering to the most extreme elements of this conference,” Schiff said, according to CNN.

Swalwell used similar language.

“It’s political vengeance, it’s too bad because that committee has always been a bipartisan committee, and he’s taking one of the most precious pieces of glassware in the congressional cabinet and smashing it, and the damage is going to be irreparable,” he said.

Swalwell brought up the Chinese spy allegations in tweeting his objections to McCarthy’s action.

“This rejection is based on a claim that the Washington Post independent-fact checker gave 4 Pinocchios,” the Democrat tweeted.

The Post’s frequently criticized fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, claimed of Swallwell, “there is no evidence he did anything wrong.”

One more high-profile Democrat’s committee assignment may also be taken away.

According to Axios, McCarthy plans to hold a vote on the House floor to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




