Schiff's Republican Challenger Promises To Send 'Viper into Retirement'

Eric Early is a conservative attorney from Southern California who is running to unseat Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff in 2020.

The leading Republican challenger told Fox News that he wants to send “viper into retirement and help give Congress back to the people.”

“In Schiff’s over 20 years representing the district, his record is appalling. He has done virtually nothing for the district while focusing almost exclusively on staying in power and trying to gain higher office,” Early said.

The self-described “Reagan conservative” said that while the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is vocal about criticizing President Donald Trump, he has largely ignored the problems in his home state and congressional district in Los Angeles County.

“Schiff has never said one word about the endless increase in our taxes being foisted on us by his friends in Sacramento,” Early said. “Schiff has also ignored the tremendous burdens caused by illegal immigration. Crime is on the rise.

“Prisons are being emptied. Law enforcement is not being given the tools it needs or proper support from those in power. Homelessness, severe mental illness, failing public schools and education, etc. The problems are many, deep, and serious.”

But more than Schiff’s failures in the state and district, Early said it has been Schiff’s behavior during the Russia collusion investigation and now the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump that led him to throw his hat in the ring.

“I’ve watched Adam Schiff lie to every one of us for two years about Russian collusion,” Early said when he announced his candidacy in June, according to the California Globe.

“I’m done watching the ever-evolving disaster that is Adam Schiff. He’s a national disgrace. His sole focus has been on trying to destroy this president.”

Unseating Schiff will not be an easy task. In 2018, the incumbent representative won his race with 78.4 percent of the vote, while his Republican challenger only garnered 21.6 percent.

Early ran for attorney general of California in 2018, but he lost in the primaries with just 14.3 percent of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

That unsuccessful run has prepared him to take on Schiff in 2020, he told Fox News.

“I spoke to people all around California, met many amazing people, received almost a million votes statewide, and thoroughly enjoyed campaigning,” Early said, pointing to his legal background as preparation for Congress.

“I have advocated for my clients in courts throughout the nation,” he said. “I am a fighter and a debater, and I want to fight for my district.”

Early is leading a lawsuit on behalf of local citizens against the Santa Barbara Unified School District “for hiring an organization of social justice warriors who are indoctrinating the teachers and students with a radical far-left, America-hating and racially divisive agenda.”

“I’m hearing from parents around the country experiencing the same things in their schools,” Early told Fox News. “If I’m elected to Congress, I plan to do whatever I can to stop this creeping social justice warrior takeover of our nation’s public schools.”

The Western Journal has reached out to Adam Schiff’s campaign for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

