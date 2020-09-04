As Nov. 3 closes in, the Republican campaign apparatus is buckling down on efforts to energize the base, pitching President Donald Trump as a “results-oriented” conservative.

Senior Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp told The Western Journal on Thursday that the Trump administration, though unorthodox in its leadership and rhetoric, had accomplished more for American conservatives in a single term than the Republican establishment could boast throughout recent memory.

A longtime Washington insider, Schlapp attributed those successes to Trump’s willingness to emphasize “action” over politicking and pleasantries.

“I’ve worked in two White Houses. I’ve worked under President George W. Bush and now under President Trump,” Schlapp said. “And what I’ve seen with President Trump is that we can’t live in the past.

“It is about Republicanism for all Americans, which is why he’s brought so many American workers to our side. It is because he actually has delivered on conservative principles. … When other Republican presidents said, ‘Yeah, maybe we can do this,’ President Trump got it done.”

“He actually is a results-oriented president, and that is something you don’t find with hardly any politician. It’s a lot of talk, no action,” she said. “President Trump, it is all action.”

The remarks, which came during a Women for Trump campaign stop in Phoenix, closely echoed statements made by the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, in her 2020 Republican National Convention address on Aug. 27.

“Dad, people attack you for being unconventional, but I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective,” Trump had said of her father. “Our president refuses to surrender his beliefs to score points with the big political elite.”

“If these problems were easy to solve, previous presidents would have done so. But you don’t achieve different results by doing things the same way. Washington has not changed Donald Trump, Donald Trump has changed Washington,” she added, a sentiment later endorsed by Schlapp on Twitter.

Schlapp was not the first of the president’s advisers and Washington allies to suggest that his grit in fighting for tangible conservative policy gains had set him apart in the eyes of the electorate.

Similarly stumping for Team Trump in the Phoenix area on Aug. 20, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs told The Western Journal that the president’s delivery on major policy promises from the 2016 presidential election cycle has played a key role in keeping the base energized for November in spite of recent civil unrest and an ongoing nationwide public health disaster.

According to CBS News, the Trump campaign and its surrogates picked up the pace in August, kicking off two major swing state bus tours as 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden got a ground game on its feet.

The resulting Trump campaign stops and speaking engagements, Biggs told The Western Journal, were unhindered by the negative energy of recent nationwide events, drawing “big crowds” with “a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy.”

“What’s going to really drive the election turnout is the dichotomy in policy perspectives that the left has versus the right,” Biggs said.

“Think of it this way. You’ve never had a more disparate choice: Donald Trump and everything that he’s done — and he’s kept his promises — and then an extremely left-leaning Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

According to the RealClearPolitics polling aggregates, Trump trails Biden by 7.1 percentage points nationwide and roughly 3 points in the key battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Despite wider polling margins, however, the RealClearPolitics aggregate results for early September indicate gains for the president’s re-election bid, with the gap quickly closing across numerous battleground states following the Democratic and Republican national conventions.

