School Band Under Fire for Act Showing Cops Held at Gunpoint Just Days After Officers Shot

A high school band in Mississippi depicted law enforcement at gunpoint in its half-time show performance on Friday, days after two police officers were shot in the line of duty.

Forest Hill High School’s football team was playing against Brookhaven High School’s team, both part of Jackson Public Schools in Mississippi, on Friday.

A picture on social media shows Forest Hill students dressed up as doctors and nurses holding students dressed up as SWAT team members at gunpoint using toy guns, according to WLBT on Friday.

The band’s performance for the half-time show was based on the movie “John Q,” according to JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene in a statement released Saturday on Facebook.

“John Q” is about a father who takes a hospital emergency room hostage after finding out his insurance will not cover his son’s heart transplant, according to IMDb. The movie was released in 2002 and starred Denzel Washington.

TRENDING: Ford Associate Undercuts Leftist Narrative About Judge’s Calendar

It is unknown why Forest Hill depicted the hostage scene for the show.

The performance comes after Brookhaven police officers Patrolman James White, 35, and Cpl. Zack Moak, 31, were killed in a shootout on Sept. 29.

Both officers were responding to shots fired at a house in Brookhaven at 5 a.m, according to CBS News.

Two police officers killed after shootout in Mississippi: Two police officers were shot and killed in a shootout Saturday in Mississippi, authorities said. Zack Moak, 31, and James White, 35, members of Brookhaven Police Department,… https://t.co/lCPoePGknf US Law Police Crime pic.twitter.com/NMA4sUJXGR — Autotestdrivers.com 🇺🇸 (@Atdcarshows) October 3, 2018

Do you think this performance was uncalled for? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“While I do not believe that there was a malice intent on behalf of the students that participated in this halftime show, I understand that we are ultimately not defined by the things that we set out to do, but rather how we respond to the things that actually do take place,” Jackson mayor Chokwe Lumumba said in a statement Saturday, WLBT reported. “It is the responsibility of adults to offer guidance to youth. Our students should have been instructed that this was neither the time or place for that performance.”

Lumumba added that there was an investigation into what led to the performance

Forest Hill’s band director was suspended, Brookhaven mayor Joe Cox said after speaking with Lumumba, according to WLBT.

“JPS has a great deal of respect and appreciation for our law enforcement partners,” Greene wrote in the post. “The band’s performance does not depict the values and people in our community, and was incredibly insensitive to the students, families, law enforcement officials and the entire Brookhaven community. For this we sincerely apologize to all, and we pledge to do better in the future.”

Facebook user Jamie Caves said that Forest Hill students had been practicing the skit for months on JPS’s Facebook page.

RELATED: US Cardinal Leading Response to Sex Abuse Crisis Accused of Cover-Up

“That halftime show in Brookhaven was disgraceful!” Caves wrote Saturday. “We hear that it is a skit they practice for months for competition, but they very easily could have just played music and left out any skit being mindful of the situation in Brookhaven! That in itself is disgraceful and lacks compassion , but why would anyone allow or approve or schedule any type of skit in that nature at any time for schools! Speaks to the Lack of leadership, and the lack of discernment for this school area!”

JPS did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.