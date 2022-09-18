A Canadian school district is defending a transgender teacher who instructs students while wearing large, exaggerated prosthetic breasts.

The Halton District School Board in the province of Ontario confirmed Saturday that it’s “standing behind” the teacher in response to an inquiry from the Toronto Sun.

Imagery of the teacher in question reveals his use of outrageously large artificial breasts — with “nipples” clearly visible.

The teacher’s getup has spurred backlash from the community and on social media, and the school board has felt the need to create a “safety plan” at Oakville Trafalgar High School in response to potential protests, according to the Toronto Sun.

“There will the protesters and the anti-protesters,” said Margo Shuttleworth, chairwoman of the Halston school district, according to the Sun.

“I do know there have been phone calls made to the school that haven’t been the most pleasant in nature.”

More imagery of the teacher shows the individual wearing a costume some online commentators have labeled “fetishistic.”

This individual began sexually “transitioning” last year, according to the Sun.

However, he only began presenting himself as a female with exaggerated breasts at the start of the 2022 school year.

Shuttleworth said the school has no problem with the situation, according to the Sun.

“The teacher is completely accepted and welcomed into the school community as far as the staff is concerned,” she said, according to the Toronto Sun.



The district is identifying the teacher as an industrial arts teacher.

Some have questioned whether the individual’s exaggerated “breasts” represent a safety hazard in an environment in which minors are using circular saws and other potentially dangerous tools.

The teacher’s prosthetic “nipples” are also prominently visible through his clothes, raising the question of potential dress code violations in an environment intended for minors.

Controversy over the shop teacher’s bizarre appearance spurred the school district to send a letter to parents defending the individual’s rights to “gender expression”:

“We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to our community that we are committed to establishing and maintaining a caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff,” the statement said.

