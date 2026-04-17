School Board Strikes Veterans Day Which Is Outrageous, But the 'Holiday' They Kept Is Even More Infuriating

Fairfax County, Virginia, decided students should no longer get Veterans Day as a holiday.

However, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is one “holiday” they’ll gladly keep.

FFX Now reported on Monday that the county school board has arrived at their calendar for the next academic year, which reduced the number of early release days and omitted Veterans Day as a holiday.

Both Veterans Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day were up for omission as holidays, but only the former passed.

Ostensibly, the decision came in response to parents’ concerns about disruptions to the school year.

Fairfax County’s board has not been a shining example for an educational body when looking at its history.

A Virginia mother, Stacey Langton, spoke out three years ago when Fairfax County included lewd LGBT-themed books in its libraries, exposing children to sexual content.

Per Fox News, the board quietly removed “Queer: A Graphic History” after Langton appeared at one of their meetings on May 11, 2023, with an image from the volume printed out.

The image depicted a sexual act between a man and woman where roles were reversed.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Fairfax County has decided to fight the Trump administration for its insistence on having transgender bathrooms and other spaces for students, per a release by Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid.

The latest decision with Veterans Day is just another step in the wrong direction.

It really is shameful that a county in a state like Virginia would do such a thing.

This is the birthplace of former President George Washington, the commander-in-chief who led the Continental Army to victory against the British.

The Virginia dynasty includes Washington, along with former Presidents Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe.

Aside from being the home of several presidents, we cannot overlook the critical events in the military history of our nation that unfolded in the state.

British General Lord Charles Cornwallis surrendered to Washington at Yorktown, Virginia, in October 1781. Several decisive battles of the American Civil War were also fought in Virginia.

It is home to Arlington Cemetery, where service members rest after paying the ultimate price.

If anyone should be honoring and holding Veterans Day in the highest regard, it should be Virginia and their largest school district.

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