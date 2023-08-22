Share
School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash

 By Jack Davis  August 22, 2023 at 2:35pm
The first day of school for one Ohio school district began with tragedy on Tuesday.

One student was killed and 23 were injured in Clark County, northeast of Dayton, when a school bus was struck by another vehicle and overturned, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Ross said, according to WHIO-TV.

The 8:15 a.m. crash involved a Northwestern Local Schools bus with 52 elementary school children on board, Ross said.

He said a 2010 Honda Odyssey veered into the path of the school bus. The driver of the bus tried to avoid a collision by driving onto the shoulder of the road but was not able to avoid being hit.

Upon impact, the bus left the road and flipped over onto its side.

One student was thrown from the bus and died at the scene.

Should seat belts be required on all school buses?

Ross told reporters the bus did not have seat belts, according to WKEF-TV in Dayton.

The driver of the fan — Hermanio Joseph, 35, of Springfield, Ohio — and a passenger — Roberto Mompremier, 37, also of Springfield — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, WHIO reported.

Bus driver Alfred Collier, 68, of Springfield was injured but did not go to the hospital.

Northwestern Local Schools opened its 2023-2024 school year Tuesday, according to the Dayton Daily News.

“It’s a tragic incident, and we ask for space and patience and time as community members, emergency personnel on scene, families affected, the school district and all its members start the healing process,” Ross said.



According to WCMH-TV in Columbus, first responders took 13 victims to local hospitals, while parents responding to the accident took 10 children to hospitals. One child was reported in serious condition, but the rest were reported as having non-life-threatening injuries.

“This morning’s school bus accident in Clark Co. is truly heartbreaking,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wrote in a statement posted to X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

“Fran and I offer our sincere condolences to the family of the young child who was killed. Our hearts also go out to those on the bus and their families, peers, and teachers. Our prayers are with you all.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation