The first day of school for one Ohio school district began with tragedy on Tuesday.

One student was killed and 23 were injured in Clark County, northeast of Dayton, when a school bus was struck by another vehicle and overturned, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Ross said, according to WHIO-TV.

The 8:15 a.m. crash involved a Northwestern Local Schools bus with 52 elementary school children on board, Ross said.

A 1st day of school tragedy 💔 One student is dead & 22 students were transported to hospitals after their bus crashed this morning. This happened on SR 41 near Lawrenceville Dr. The students attend the Northwestern Local School District in Springfield. Photo/Dayton 24/7 @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/xSoQQuK0K4 — Isabelle Hanson (@IsabelleWSYX6) August 22, 2023

He said a 2010 Honda Odyssey veered into the path of the school bus. The driver of the bus tried to avoid a collision by driving onto the shoulder of the road but was not able to avoid being hit.

Upon impact, the bus left the road and flipped over onto its side.

One student was thrown from the bus and died at the scene.

At least one person is dead and at least six are injured after a crash involving a school bus in Clark County. https://t.co/FnikJTy2ud — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) August 22, 2023

Ross told reporters the bus did not have seat belts, according to WKEF-TV in Dayton.

The driver of the fan — Hermanio Joseph, 35, of Springfield, Ohio — and a passenger — Roberto Mompremier, 37, also of Springfield — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, WHIO reported.

Bus driver Alfred Collier, 68, of Springfield was injured but did not go to the hospital.

Police are saying an van went left of center forcing the school bus off the road outside of Springfield, Ohio. One elementary age student was killed another with life-threatening injuries. 23 of the 52 children on the bus were taken to the hospital.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/aThs3ZD3GB — Brian Hamrick (@bhamrick_wlwt) August 22, 2023

Northwestern Local Schools opened its 2023-2024 school year Tuesday, according to the Dayton Daily News.

“It’s a tragic incident, and we ask for space and patience and time as community members, emergency personnel on scene, families affected, the school district and all its members start the healing process,” Ross said.







According to WCMH-TV in Columbus, first responders took 13 victims to local hospitals, while parents responding to the accident took 10 children to hospitals. One child was reported in serious condition, but the rest were reported as having non-life-threatening injuries.

“This morning’s school bus accident in Clark Co. is truly heartbreaking,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wrote in a statement posted to X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter.

This morning’s school bus accident in Clark Co. is truly heartbreaking. Fran and I offer our sincere condolences to the family of the young child who was killed. Our hearts also go out to those on the bus and their families, peers, and teachers. Our prayers are with you all. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 22, 2023

“Fran and I offer our sincere condolences to the family of the young child who was killed. Our hearts also go out to those on the bus and their families, peers, and teachers. Our prayers are with you all.”

