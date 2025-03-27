School Children Rushed to Hospital After Major Bus Crash Shuts Down Interstate

A school bus overturned Thursday after a New Jersey accident that injured multiple children riding in the bus.

Four children and the bus driver were hurt, according to WPIX-TV.

The children and driver were taken to a local hospital.

Police said that one child suffered serious injuries but classified the others’ injuries as minor.

4 children injured, including one seriously, after NJ school bus flips on its side on I-195 https://t.co/1D4Qu7SyzJ pic.twitter.com/inGYfo0Lmo — New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2025

New Jersey State Troopers said the bus was eastbound on I-195 in Wall Township when it collided with a GMC van shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the GMC was not injured, police said.

The bus was en route to Communications High School, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Vocational School District.

Serious crash involving a school bus on Hwy 138 East at Rt 34. Updates on @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/hzh2jMl9gs — Lauren Due (@LaurenDue12) March 27, 2025

“We understand that this may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that student safety remains our top priority,” the statement read.

“We are working closely with authorities and the transportation company to review the incident and ensure all safety measures are in place,” the statement read.

The school bus sustained extensive damage to its roof, windows, and back door. The van had extensive front-end damage.

The eastbound lanes of I-195 were shut down after the incident, according to WABC-TV.

The bus was operated by Seaman-Tov, a private bus company, according to NJ.com.

The company offered no official statement.

“We hope everyone is OK,” an individual who answered the phone at the company’s offices said. “That’s the only comment I have.”

Details of how the accident took place had not been released as of early Thursday afternoon.

