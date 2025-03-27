Share
News

School Children Rushed to Hospital After Major Bus Crash Shuts Down Interstate

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2025 at 11:36am
Share

A school bus overturned Thursday after a New Jersey accident that injured multiple children riding in the bus.

Four children and the bus driver were hurt, according to WPIX-TV.

The children and driver were taken to a local hospital.

Police said that one child suffered serious injuries but classified the others’ injuries as minor.

New Jersey State Troopers said the bus was eastbound on I-195 in Wall Township when it collided with a GMC van shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the GMC was not injured, police said.

The bus was en route to Communications High School, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Vocational School District.

“We understand that this may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that student safety remains our top priority,” the statement read.

“We are working closely with authorities and the transportation company to review the incident and ensure all safety measures are in place,” the statement read.

The school bus sustained extensive damage to its roof, windows, and back door. The van had extensive front-end damage.

Related:
Trucker Behind Deadly I-35 Pileup Confronted at Scene of Crash - What Do You Notice?

The eastbound lanes of I-195 were shut down after the incident, according to WABC-TV.

The bus was operated by Seaman-Tov, a private bus company, according to NJ.com.

The company offered no official statement.

“We hope everyone is OK,” an individual who answered the phone at the company’s offices  said. “That’s the only comment I have.”

Details of how the accident took place had not been released as of early Thursday afternoon.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Officials Say 3 American Women Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Despite Initial Sweep Showing No Sign of It
Babysitter Makes Terrifying Discovery After Child Complains of Monster Under the Bed, Brings Police Running
Class II Recall for Coffee Across 15 States, Caffeine Content Too High
California Under Federal Investigation for Allegedly Violating Parents' Rights
King Charles III Hospitalized, Withdraws from Planned Engagements
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation