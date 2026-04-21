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A man's hand readies a pen to begin filling out a lawsuit.
A man's hand readies a pen to begin filling out a lawsuit. (Ulf Wittrock / Getty Images)

School Counselor Awarded Massive Lawsuit Settlement After Being Fired for Concerns With Gender Policy

 By Michael Austin  April 21, 2026 at 4:30am
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An Indiana school counselor who was fired after discussing the district’s policy regarding “gender identity” with a reporter was awarded a $195,000 payout as part of a lawsuit settlement.

Kathy McCord, who has been an educator for 37 years, was dismissed after the South Madison Community School Corporation unveiled the new policy in August 2021.

The policy said that counselors and other employees were required to use “names and pronouns for the student that do not correspond with his or her sex” upon request of that student, according to a Wednesday release from Alliance Defending Freedom.

The policy sometimes “required employees to hide the new names and pronouns from parents,” the legal advocacy group said.

McCord objected to the mandate because it violated her sincerely held religious beliefs.

She told her supervisors that she had issues with the policy, but was told that unless she complied, she would lose her job.

A reporter also approached McCord to inquire about the policy, and when she confirmed its accuracy for the report, the school fired her.

A joint stipulation to dismiss was filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

The $195,000 settlement covers damages, attorneys’ fees, and other costs.

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Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Vincent Wagner celebrated the resolution of the multi-year legal battle.

“No American should be fired for expressing her beliefs, especially not an educator speaking in her personal capacity, on her own time, and out of concern for her students,” Wagner said.

“Kathy knows that kids do best when schools and parents work together. But South Madison left parents in the dark,” he continued.

“It’s regrettable that South Madison made Kathy endure three years of litigation to get to this point, but we are pleased with this result for Kathy.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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