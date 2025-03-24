A primary school in the United Kingdom is provoking controversy after administrators canceled plans for Easter celebrations while adding a new holiday to the calendar contradicting everything Easter represents.

Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, Hampshire, informed parents that the school Easter Bonnet Parade and Easter Service will be canceled this year, according to a Saturday report from the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Stephanie Mander, the head teacher, wrote to parents that the school wanted to instill a “respect for diversity” and “create a more inclusive atmosphere” by canceling recognition of the most important holiday in the Christian faith.

“By not holding specific religious celebrations, we aim to create a more inclusive atmosphere that [honors] and respects the beliefs of all our children and their families,” she explained in the announcement.

But Mander added one more holiday to the school calendar for this June.

The only difference is that the new celebration, known as Refugee Week, is an artificial holiday core to the liberal faith and, consequently, the Islamic faith.

“We understand that this change may be disappointing for some, especially those who have cherished these traditions over the years,” she said.

“However, we believe that this decision aligns with our values of inclusivity and respect for diversity,” she insisted. “We are exploring alternative ways to celebrate the season in future years, that will be inclusive of all children and reflect the rich cultural diversity of our community.”

Why is Refugee Week at this primary school in England considered both a liberal and an Islamic holiday? Why does this holiday contradict Easter?

Because the holiday allows both liberals and Muslims to serve their respective anti-Christian religions.

Refugee Week allows liberals to store up works of righteousness, giving them a chance to repent of their racism and neocolonialism by flooding their home country with Muslims.

The Muslims, in turn, fulfill their own religious duty to take over the world for Allah, using demographic jihad to turn a land that was once soundly Christian into yet another Islamic hellscape.

Some of the countries from which asylum seekers and refugees most frequently enter Britain include Islamic nations like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iran.

Will Britain really be more “diverse” and “inclusive” when its culture and heritage are eroded to become an amalgam of the dozens of Islamic countries that already exist in the world?

Those countries, because they are Islamic, all to one degree or another persecute Christians, for whom Christ died and rose two millennia ago.

Easter has been celebrated in Britain for centuries, not only because of the resurrection life enjoyed by Christians, but for the resurrection life enjoyed by Britain herself because of that nation’s historic faith in Christ.

To undermine Easter by promoting the mass importation of Islamic refugees is not only subversive of what little remains of Christianity in Britain.

It’s also subversive to the very life of that special island.

