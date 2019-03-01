School District Apologizes Over Slavery Homework Assignment

A Tennessee school district apologized Thursday over a homework assignment where students could pretend their families owned slaves as part of a list of tasks.

The students could then create a list of expectations for the slaves.

What are y’alls a thoughts on my sisters HW?🤔 pic.twitter.com/HLp1NJdJtg — Danny Boy (@danholfountain) February 28, 2019

The assignment was given to Sunset Middle School eighth-grade social studies students, Fox News reported Friday.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

Other tasks included drawing political cartoons of immigration labor, making a public service announcement about the dangers of living in urban places and creating a graph to demonstrate the relationship between slavery and the cotton gin’s invention.

Do you think this assignment was inappropriate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“The fact that my sister is one of a couple of black kids at her school, I can’t let things like this sit around and slide,” Dan Holmes-Fountain, a brother of a 13-year-old student in the class, told The Tennessean. “The way the questions were phrased and laid out had no academic merit.”

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney described the assignment as “inappropriate” and “insensitive,” in a letter sent to Sunset Middle School families Thursday.

“The assignment has been pulled and no grades will be recorded,” Looney wrote.

It is unclear whether students had to complete all the tasks.

The apology from WCS follows after a Virginia elementary school apologized over a gym class game where students pretended to be runaway slaves and were instructed to go through an obstacle course that was supposed to portray the Underground Railroad in early February.

WCS did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

RELATED: 151 Years Ago Today Andrew Johnson Became the First President To Be Impeached

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.