Share
News

School District Bans Virginia State Flag

 By Bryan Chai  April 19, 2025 at 7:56am
Share

A Texas school district has banned the Virginia state flag from some elementary classrooms due to its depiction of a bare-breasted Roman goddess, according to a report. The decision has sparked debate over censorship and age-appropriate content.

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (CISD), located near Houston, removed a lesson about Virginia from its online learning platform for 3rd-5th graders last fall.

The reason: the flag’s image violated the district’s ban on “visual depictions or illustrations of frontal nudity” in elementary library materials, according to an Axios report.

The Virginia state flag features the Roman goddess Virtus, standing over a defeated tyrant with one breast exposed. This imagery symbolizes victory over tyrannic oppression.

Lamar CISD’s decision came after adopting a policy prohibiting nudity in educational materials for young students. The district’s online platform, PebbleGo Next, included the flag in its Virginia lesson, prompting the removal.

Anne Russey, co-director of the Texas Freedom to Read Project, spoke to Axios about the issue. She confirmed much of this via a Freedom of Information Act request.

(Russey describes herself as anti-censorship, though her larger points appear more left-leaning.)

Lamar CISD has not publicly commented on the ban, though it did leave quite a lengthy update.

Critics argue the ban goes too far, stripping away a chance to teach students about Virginia’s history. The flag’s artistic context — celebrating liberty — differs from explicit content, they say.

Is this flag appropriate for children?

Supporters of the ban, however, see it as protecting young children. An exposed breast, even on a goddess, seems inappropriate for 8-year-olds.

Is this ban excessive? Erasing a state’s flag from lessons risks oversimplifying history, potentially confusing students about civic symbols.

Yet, a similarly weighty question remains: Is the flag inappropriate for children? Its nudity, though symbolic, may unsettle parents who expect G-rated materials in elementary settings.

The controversy echoes debates over book bans, where intent battles perception.

Virtus obviously isn’t pornography, but context matters less when policies are well-defined.

Related:
4 Teenagers Arrested After Deadly Mass Shooting Rocks Virginia Community

Lamar CISD’s move affects only its elementary students, leaving middle and high school curricula untouched.

For now, Lamar CISD elementary students won’t see Virginia’s flag in class.

Whether this protects or limits them depends on where you stand.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NFL Legend's Girlfriend's Emails Go Public: Nepotism and 'Predator' Fears Confirmed
Truth Comes Out About US Teens' 'Wild Hog' After Winning Hunting Contest - Now They're in Huge Trouble
School District Bans Virginia State Flag
YouTube Kids Star Ms. Rachel Responds After DOJ Is Called to Investigate Her
FCC Chairman Calls Out Lies About 'Maryland Man' Abrego Garcia
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation