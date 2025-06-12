There is footage out there of the supposed incident that led to the tragic death of Texas teen Austin Metcalf.

It just won’t ever be made available to the public.

Metcalf was stabbed to death at an April 2 track meet in Frisco, Texas, after an apparent dispute about who was allowed to use his school’s tent.

The alleged perpetrator, Karmelo Anthony, has largely portrayed himself as the victim in all this, with one far-left advocacy group taking up his polarizing cause.

SAY HIS NAME: Austin Metcalf (17) High achieving student, athlete, 4.0 GPA. KiIIed in cold bIood by Karmelo Anthony. Zero national outrage. pic.twitter.com/bzcq0P1wdc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 3, 2025

While the court of public opinion is furious with the seeming lack of contrition from Anthony, at the heart of the legal matter is whether or not Anthony actually felt threatened enough to respond with deadly force in that tent.

Without that key bit of context, both supporters and critics of Anthony are missing a critical part of the story.

According to Fox News, that video is out there, but the Frisco Independent School District won’t just show it to anyone.

That does not mean, however, that nobody has seen it.

The district has decided to let certain outlets view the video, such as Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.

That all being said, from the outlet’s own descriptions, it doesn’t sound like the public is missing much.

“The wide-angle video shows a distant view of half the stadium, with the incident unfolding in a small fraction of the top left corner of the screen at the Memorial High School team tent,” WFAA reported.

“It’s difficult to determine how many people are present or what exactly is happening at the tent,” the report continued.

“Metcalf and Anthony are not identifiable in the video shown to WFAA. At around 9:55 a.m., a sudden movement is observed at the tent, but the alleged act itself is not visible,” the outlet added.

“There are a lot of moving, but heavily pixelated, figures at the top of the bleachers, just above the tent and at the bottom of the tent,” the report said.

“It appears to be sprinkling at the time. Shortly after, several individuals — believed to be students — are seen running from the area, while others on the field react and move toward a back gate. Emergency medical services arrive about nine minutes later, entering through that same gate and parking at midfield.”

Anthony was ultimately arrested after whatever happened that rainy night and was subsequently charged with first-degree murder. He’s currently ordered to be under house arrest with an ankle monitor after posting a reduced bail.

There is still no trial date set for Anthony.

