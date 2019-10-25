SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

School District Refuses To Cave, Enforces Policy To Keep Bathrooms and Locker Rooms Separated by Biological Sex

×
By Rebekah Baker
Published October 25, 2019 at 3:07pm
Print

As some schools across the country have begun to allow students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of the opposite sex based on how a person may identify their own gender, Eastern Lancaster County School District refused to do so.

Despite threats of legal action from left-wing groups, board members at ELANCO school district instead stood firm to protect students from encountering the opposite sex in locker rooms and bathrooms.

In the face of legal threats, the board members at ELANCO School District chose instead to protect students’ bodily privacy from members of the opposite sex by voting to continue to separate multi-user facilities based on biological sex rather than what a student believes about his or her gender, Lancaster Online reported.

In the spring of 2019, the school board passed a written policy to keep all multi-user bathrooms and locker rooms separated based on biological sex. The policy went into effect at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, as per a board statement.

This means that in any privacy facility (like a bathroom, shower or locker room) where more than one person is permitted to be at the same time, members of the opposite sex may not enter.

TRENDING: Schiff Flees as Fed-Up GOP Lawmakers Storm Secure Impeachment Hearing Room

Instead, the policy will provide single-user spaces that will be simply labeled “bathroom,” or “changing room,” and can be used one-at-a-time by either sex, like the bathroom in residential homes.

For students who may not want to use the multi-user bathroom based on biological sex, the school says that as of the beginning of the school year, there will be 13 single-user restrooms available to all students for any reason — no special permission required.

And the school just voted to dramatically increase the number of single-user privacy facilities, by eliminating multi-user locker rooms where students change all-together.

Gone are the group showers and changing areas, replaced with completely private changing rooms.

Are you glad this school didn't cave to pressure?

“ELANCO prides itself in not simply providing reasonable accommodations to those who need them, but going above and beyond to provide extraordinary accommodations for all its students,” the board wrote.

And that might be an understatement because the cost estimates for removing locker rooms and replacing them with private changing rooms amounts somewhere to the tune of $2.4 million, Lancaster Online reported.

“To be absolutely clear, we seek to accommodate any student in need of an accommodation because we believe accommodations can help all students to thrive,” the board wrote its most recent statement.

“We also want to preserve bodily privacy in spaces that exist to provide privacy from those with the opposite anatomy. Some might say it’s an impossible task to balance all those interests. But it is one we’re working to implement.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Rebekah Baker
Senior Story Editor
Rebekah Baker graduated from Grove City College with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She is now an Arizona-based writer and editor for The Western Journal, and has written hundreds of articles on topics like the sanctity of life, free speech and freedom of religion.
Rebekah Baker graduated from Grove City College with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She is now an Arizona-based writer and senior editor for The Western Journal, and has written hundreds of articles on topics such as the sanctity of life, free speech and freedom of religion.
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Faith







School District Refuses To Cave, Enforces Policy To Keep Bathrooms and Locker Rooms Separated by Biological Sex
Identity of California Gunman Released, Known to Police and Had Military Background
Boston Police Captain's Son Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Plotting ISIS Attack
North Korea Still Making Cluster Bombs - Report
US Soldier Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Provide Material Support to ISIS
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×