School Under Fire After Mother Sneaks Into Building and Fights with Students

A Louisiana charter school is under fire after an Aug. 22 incident in which the mother of a student has been accused of entering the school and fighting with students.

The incident took place on Aug. 22 at about 7 a.m. as students were waiting for classes to start, according to WAFB-TV.







The Baton Rouge Police Corporal Saundra Watts said that the mother of a student was let on to the campus through a door near the school gym.

The woman participated in a fight, Watts said, noting that an investigation is still ongoing. She said charges are pending.

Student Jah’n’que Brown claimed that a fellow student was aided by his mother and sister, and that the mother was threatening another student.

“She’s threatening her and saying, ‘Oh let’s go outside and fight, come on, we’re gonna fight’, stuff like that. Like, you know, just threatening her, and then everything just starts popping off. And I get hit,” Jah’n’que Brown said.

School Director of Communications Rebecca Suarez issued a statement about the incident.

“IDEA Bridge is aware of an incident that took place at our campus. We received reports that a physical altercation involving a parent took place. Appropriate staff were on site to respond to the incident,” the statement said.

Should IDEA Public Schools reevaluate their security practices? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (773 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

“Duty personnel and administrators were able to diffuse the situation and remove the parent from the campus. All students and staff are safe. The campus partnered with local law enforcement in the investigation,” the statement said.

Jah’n’que Brown said the statement does not match with reality.

“Nobody was in there. No teachers, no administration. We’re in the gym at the time, and they’re supposed to be in the gym. They’re supposed to be watching us, everyone. They’re supposed to be coming in the gym, and they’re supposed to be there before we even get in there,” Brown said.

“We were there for like, a good five minutes. I’m not even gonna lie, like students were trying to stop it, yeah, but it was no, no administration or anything like that was there,” she added.

Mother of IDEA student engages in physical fight with other students after being let in through side door: https://t.co/UGC5LtHKPw pic.twitter.com/mAeGJsHHQT — WAFB (@WAFB) September 6, 2024

Yakisha Brown, Jah’n’que’s mother, expressed dismay with the school.

“There was a whole lot of lives involved in that and I feel it’s unjust, it’s just not right,” Yakisha Brown said.

“I feel like when my child goes to school, that her life is in their hands. So this makes me very very very worried to know that no one was there all that time that this was going on,” Yakisha Brown said.

“We can’t leave no room for error, the would’ve-could’ve-should’ve but it didn’t, that don’t exist today because of what’s going on in the world,” she said.

IDEA is a network of charter schools, according to its website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.