School Furious After Students Defy 'Pride Month Spirit Day' - Look What They Did Instead

 By Michael Schwarz  June 13, 2023 at 4:17pm
Too many adults have succumbed to the woke madness, so kids are fighting back.

WCVB-TV reported that some students at Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington, Massachusetts, protested the school’s “pride month spirit day” by tearing down decorations and chanting, “USA are my pronouns.”

Predictably, WCVB’s video report revealed its complicity in “pride” totalitarianism. “Parents angry at town hall over intolerance at Marshall Simonds Middle School,” the WCVB reporter said.

This story inspires both respect for the protesting students and disdain for the mind-numbing idiocy of certain parents and school officials.

Though it is not easy to determine which of these feelings predominates, one leans toward disdain.

After all, this is a middle school.

So-called “pride month” is bad enough when celebrated in front of dimwitted adults at places such as the White House lawn.

When celebrated in middle schools, it is a grotesque abomination.

Do public schools indoctrinate children?

In its least appalling form, so-called “pride month” celebrates the sexual inclinations of consenting adults. While sexual inclinations of any kind hardly merit celebration, at least these are confined to people 18 and older.

What can one possibly say in defense of adults who encourage children to participate?

Most of the “pride”-loving adults in the WCVB report appeared almost programmed in their responses and the words they used.

“These displays of intolerance and homophobia are unacceptable,” one unidentified parent complained.

“It was an unruly disruption, in fact, that was organized ahead of time,” said Joanne Frustaci, identified as a “community member.”

Christine Steiner, mother of one of the children who resisted woke indoctrination, conceded that she did not approve of the destruction of property. As a general principle, and in good Lockean fashion, most people would agree with her.

In this case, however, one is reminded of a recent instance in which Christian and Muslim students in Canada came together to resist the authoritarian imposition of woke pronouns by trampling “pride” flags.

Elsewhere in Canada, a woke teacher chastised Muslim students for their resistance to “pride.”

Brave children are standing up to indoctrination at the hands of cowardly adults.

If a few posters and stickers happen to be destroyed in the process, well, that is called “peaceful protest.”

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation