School Mourns After 17-Year-Old Student Is Murdered in Her Own Bed

A 17-year-old Arizona girl was murdered in her home on Saturday, according to police.

Rhiana Kemplin was found shot to death in an apartment just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday. She was taken to a hospital but died there, according to KTVK-TV.

Police said a person was detained and was being held on unrelated charges.

No arrests have been made in connection with Kemplin’s death.

Police said there was no threat to the wider community.

Seventeen-year-old Rhiana Kemplin was fatally shot while sleeping at home in Phoenix, Arizona. Family and friends remember her as a talented, loving young woman whose dreams were cut short too soon. https://t.co/xbWPtP8ZiY — Newspot24 (@newspot24) November 10, 2025

“Our hearts are shattered. In the early morning hours of November 8th, my beloved daughter, Rhiana Kemplin, was tragically and senselessly taken from us,” according to a GoFundMe post written by Natasha Flores, Kemplin’s mother.

“She was murdered at home in her bed while she slept, leaving an immense void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved her,” the post said.

Flores called Kemplin “a beautiful soul inside and out. She was smart beyond years talented with music and makeup and had the biggest heart. The most loyal friend.”

“At just 17, she had a whole lifetime ahead of her, filled with potential and dreams of graduating High School then cosmetology and also continue her education at ASU and playing in the band there,” Flores wrote.

“Her infectious laugh and kind spirit will be missed every single day,” she wrote.

“No family should ever have to endure this, and yet, here we are,” the post said.

“Our hearts go out to Rhiana’s family, friends and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss,” Avondale Police Department spokeswoman Jenny Chavez said in a press release, according to KTAR-FM.

“The Avondale Police Department extends its deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said.

A Facebook post from Agua Fria High School said the community “mourns the tragic loss of one of our own. Rhiana Kemplin was a Senior in the Band of Owls with an infectious energy and passion for music.”

“The school will offer extra support services for students and staff in the library with our counseling staff. Students, please don’t hesitate to ask for help if you are struggling,” the post said.

A school representative told KTVK that “the school community is coming together to honor Rhiana’s memory in ways that reflect her positive impact as a student and as a member of the Band of Owls.”

