An official from the San Francisco Public Schools Arts Department has announced that he views acronyms as being linked to “white supremacy,” and therefore will no longer use one for the department name.

Just when you think the country’s epicenter of cultural insanity can’t stoop to lower depths, the Bay Area’s ABC affiliate churns out another news story.

The arts department formerly known as the SFUSD VAPA (San Francisco Unified School District Visual and Performing Arts) will drop its latter acronym, according to a report from KGO-TV.

The rationale? It’s, of course, incredibly racist.

“It is a very simple step we can take to just be referred to as the SFUSD Arts Department for families to better understand who we are,” Sam Bass, the director of VAPA, told KGO-TV.

“The use of so many acronyms within the educational field often tends to alienate those who may not speak English to understand the acronym.”

The department will now be called SFUSD Arts Department. That has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

Oc course, the Arts Department will still use the SFUSD acronym, which doesn’t make a great deal of sense. Perhaps Bass believes minorities aren’t intelligent enough to understand acronyms that begin with the letter V.

In any event, VAPA is supposedly racist, as are all things in San Francisco — and everywhere else.

The school district’s naming committee apparently didn’t embarrass reasonable San Franciscans enough last month when it recommended renaming 44 district schools for their perceived links to racism while using only biased, left-wing Wikipedia for its research.

As the Daily Mail reported, renaming committee chair Jeremiah Jeffries refused input from historians when he unilaterally decided schools named for former President Abraham Lincoln, former President George Washington, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California and others should be rebranded.

Jeffries, who is actually paid by the district to teach children, blasted the idea of bringing in experts who could have added some context to his Marxist social experiment.

“What would be the point? History is written and documented pretty well across the board. And so, we don’t need to belabor history in that regard. We’re not debating that. There’s no point in debating history in that regard. Either it happened or it didn’t,” Jeffries reportedly said.

“Based on our criteria, it’s a very straightforward conversation. And so, no need to bring historians forward to say — they either pontificate and list a bunch of reasons why, or [say] they had great qualities. Neither are necessary in this discussion,” he added.

Wikipedia was the only reference used to rename the city’s locked down schools, and Jeffries was for a short time the dumbest person in San Francisco.

Now, temporarily, that title goes to Bass and the arts department formerly known as VAPA.

Luckily, not everyone in the Bay Area is completely on board with Bass in agreeing that acronyms are symbols for “white supremacy” — at least not yet.

“We definitely need to have a robust conversation about what we need to do but not a rushed conversation,” liberal San Francisco Mayor London Breed told KGO-TV.

Bass, Breed, Jeffries and others can have that debate while the rest of the country continues to aspire for ideas and policies which are both productive and sane. Surely, those in San Francisco will soon enough become focused on something else before their cancerous ideas about acronyms spread.

Perhaps the country will luck out, and San Francisco will brand the entire Democratic Party as racist for its deplorable past and will decide to cancel it.

There is plenty of room on Alcatraz Island for those seeking an exile from their own guilt with regard t0 slavery and Jim Crow.

